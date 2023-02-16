Finnish Metal Legends CHILDREN OF BODOM The Official Book

Submit Release
Stories from the guys plus rare and unseen photographs

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Since we stopped making music and suffered the tragic loss of our brother Alexi, we’ve been remembering so many great times that we had together. In 2023 it will be the thirty years since Alexi and Jaska formed a band, and the time is right for us to create a book which tells the story of Children of Bodom in our own words and include lots of photographs – many never published before – from our own collections.”

For the first time the remaining members of Children of Bodom tell the story of the band from their earliest incarnation as Inearthed, through years of living in vans and touring bars across Finland and then Europe and the rest of the world as Children of Bodom.

The book will tell the story of thirty years of touring, recording, and developing the unique sound of Children of Bodom. The story is told through first-person contributions from Jaska, Henkka and Janne and former band members, friends, colleagues and crew. It’ll be illustrated with scores of photographs taken at gigs, behind the scenes and in recording studios, plus artworks and memorabilia.

The Children Of Bodom book will be available to preorder in a few weeks, but the website, www.childrenofbodombook.com is ready now for people to subscribe and get the opportunity to have a name printed in the book plus a subscriber-only discount when it goes on pre-order.

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


