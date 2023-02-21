Submit Release
Precision Machine Partners (PMP), Purchases the Latest Technology in Lathe Equipment for its Holding Companies

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMP Corporation (PMP), in responding to client demand, announced today the purchase of two Okuma LB EX Series Lathes. The LB EX Series is the latest technology available in CNC lathe machining and will help PMP service the needs of its top Military & Defense and Aeronautics contractors.

“Adding the LB EX Series compliments are already extensive CNC capabilities and allows us to seamlessly continue to partner with our Tier 1 contractors as they continue to challenge the next cycle of technological advancements. The combination of our skilled technicians and CNC machining centers allows us to challenge the limits of precision along-side our clients,” said John Deely, Vice President of PMP Corporation.

The Okuma LB4000 EX-II machine delivers high-quality precision CNC machining from heavy - to high-speed cutting with a through-hole diameter able to accommodate larger workpieces. Its temperature hydraulic regulator enables very tight precision machined parts and tight finishes. The operator-friendly, open-architecture OSP-P control makes this machine not only easy to operate, but also to integrate with other peripheral equipment.

About PMP: PMP Corporation is a private investment firm focused on small to medium sized acquisitions ($2-$7M Revenue) in the industrial, manufacturing and precision machining space. They partner with promising companies to provide investment capital and operational expertise.

