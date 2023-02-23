Social Change and Peace Movement Song "Why Oh Why" features French Montana, CeeLo Green Climbs to #1 on College Charts

"Why oh Why" is a multi-national song by Artists for Global Unity produced and written by Raffles van Exel featuring Music Artists CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan. KJLH Radio Host Kevin Nash and the President and CEO of Accelerated Radio Network & School of Broadcasting in Los Angeles, CA is a fan of "Why Oh Why." 'Why Oh Why" features 80 diverse kids on the peace movement song. Pictured are the kids from the Los Angeles studio session. Music Executive Raffles van Exel spearheaded a musical peace movement that is sweeping the Nation with the intent to heal communities. "Why Oh Why" by Artists for Global Unity caught the attention of artistic creators who developed an animated cartoon in the likeness of Music Artists CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan.

The message of peace from Artists of Global Unity, created and written by Raffles van Exel, includes the vocals of Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan

People affected by the weekly tragedies are crying for peace now. Our song shot to No.: 1 on the college radio charts, the students are listening and trending the message, Let's Give Peace a Chance.” — Raffles van Exel, creator, producer, and lead songwriter.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists for Global Unity , a concept created by Executive Music Producer Raffles van Exel , has mobilized a positive peace movement. A humanitarian, philanthropist, and entertainment consultant van Exel has pledged all proceeds to various charities from the sales of "Why Oh Why," a socially conscious song, featuring Music Artists CeeLo Green, French Montana , Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan. "We are honored to have such celebrated artists on this impactful song," said van Exel. "We also congratulate our friend French Montana for becoming the most streamed African-born artist in history." Moroccan-born Montana shattered records by bringing in more than 40 billion streams."The people affected by the weekly tragedies are crying for peace right now," said van Exel. "This song has shot to Number 1 on the college radio charts, the students are listening and trending the message," Let's Give Peace a Chance." The project includes Award-Winning Producers Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan featuring a group of 80 diverse children from across the nation and some of the biggest artists in the music industry.The concept of the song "Why Oh Why" has nothing to do with the Ukrainian Russian war. However, it has everything to do with the war. The song has nothing to do with gun violence, but it has everything to do with gun violence. The song has nothing to do with Roe vs. Wade, but it has everything to do with Roe vs. Wade. The song has nothing to do with bullying. However, it has everything to do with bullying. It relates to the human population."The positive high vibrational message in this song will help change the world for the better!" said Kevin Nash, evenings on-air personality at KJLH Radio 102.3 FM & Founder/CEO of Accelerated Radio Network & School of Broadcasting in Los Angeles. "It'll be sinful not to play it!" Nash, an accomplished vocalist, songwriter and producer, has 30 years of industry experience in broadcasting."We congratulate the recipient of first-ever Grammy for Best Song for Social Change Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour for the song "Baraye," said van Exel. The song has been labeled the anthem for Iran's protest movement, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini."We are happy that the Grammy created the category especially since music is a universal language and lends a great platform for powerful messages," said van Exel. "For as long as the world is in turmoil, my vision is for "Why Oh Why" to change the negative to a positive scenario for all nations."The music charts have illustrated the popularity of Why Oh Why as well as the hundreds of direct messages sent to Artist for Global Unity to show support. "Animator Albert Moorthy along with lyricist Alejandro Torres created an animated version of our official YouTube video with characters in the likeness of Artists for Global Unity that features CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan," said van Exel. "We are grateful for their creative gift.""Why Oh Why" is my all-time favorite song. With all the problems in the world, I'm happy I came across this song and wanted to pay tribute to the message and created an animated video," said Moorthy.Available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Apple Music, proceeds of the sales of the song to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, and more.For press interviews with Raffles van Exel, contact Marie Y. Lemelle at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.#Grammys #ArtistsforGlobalUnity #RafflesVanExel #LetsGivePeaceaChance #NaradaMichaelWalden #EmilioEstefan #SongforSocialChange #Fantasia #FrenchMontana #CeeLoGreen #KennyLattimore #EmilyEstefan #Music #Morocco

"Why Oh Why," is a socially conscious song with a message of "Let's Give Peace a Chance," Proceeds to benefit several charities to help humanity.