ST. CROIX’S LEGENDARY BUCCANEER OFFERS AIRFARE CREDIT ON DIRECT BOOKINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buccaneer hotel, St. Croix’s most celebrated and historic property, is inviting travelers to experience A Vibe Like No Other in St. Croix this winter with $200 airfare credits.
Guests who book a minimum stay of five nights directly with The Buccaneer will receive $200 in airfare credits per person, as well as 10 percent off their room rate. Bookings must be made for travel through April 30, 2023.
Airfare credits, which are being offered through a promotion partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, apply only to guests over 16 years of age and are limited to two credits per room.
St. Croix is known as a culinary hotspot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering a range of food festivals, tours and other events throughout the year, as well as a robust international dining scene. Historical attractions include the Estate Whim Museum, the Cruzan Rum Distillery and local fortresses dating back to the mid-1700s.
Upcoming events on the island include Agrifest 2023, the 51st Annual Agricultural and Food Fair of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Billed as the largest “country fair” in the Caribbean, the event is set for February 18-20. Later in the spring, the St. Croix International Regatta sets off on April 14.
To take advantage of the A Vibe Like No Other promotion, bookings must be secured directly with The Buccaneer via telephone (1-800-255-3881), email (reservations@thebuccaneer.com) or via the hotel’s promotions booking engine using the promotion code VIBE2023 before March 1, 2023. Bookings made via other sources cannot be honored and the offer cannot be used on existing bookings.
For more information, visit https://www.thebuccaneer.com/offers/st-croix-a-vibe-like-no-other-air-credit-promotion.
About The Buccaneer
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. Over the years, The Buccaneer has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
Darcel Choy
Guests who book a minimum stay of five nights directly with The Buccaneer will receive $200 in airfare credits per person, as well as 10 percent off their room rate. Bookings must be made for travel through April 30, 2023.
Airfare credits, which are being offered through a promotion partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, apply only to guests over 16 years of age and are limited to two credits per room.
St. Croix is known as a culinary hotspot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering a range of food festivals, tours and other events throughout the year, as well as a robust international dining scene. Historical attractions include the Estate Whim Museum, the Cruzan Rum Distillery and local fortresses dating back to the mid-1700s.
Upcoming events on the island include Agrifest 2023, the 51st Annual Agricultural and Food Fair of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Billed as the largest “country fair” in the Caribbean, the event is set for February 18-20. Later in the spring, the St. Croix International Regatta sets off on April 14.
To take advantage of the A Vibe Like No Other promotion, bookings must be secured directly with The Buccaneer via telephone (1-800-255-3881), email (reservations@thebuccaneer.com) or via the hotel’s promotions booking engine using the promotion code VIBE2023 before March 1, 2023. Bookings made via other sources cannot be honored and the offer cannot be used on existing bookings.
For more information, visit https://www.thebuccaneer.com/offers/st-croix-a-vibe-like-no-other-air-credit-promotion.
About The Buccaneer
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. Over the years, The Buccaneer has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
Darcel Choy
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here