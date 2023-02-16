Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”) – announced its results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.



The Company recorded net income of $2.9 million, or $0.51 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.45 per share, for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $10.3 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $1.59 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.12% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 15.80%, compared to 1.06% and 12.11%, respectively, for the same period last year.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, “We are pleased to report record fourth quarter and full-year earnings for 2022. Continued rate increases from the Federal Reserve helped expand our net interest margin from 3.70% in the third quarter of 2022 to 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Solid capital management and timely share repurchases resulted in a decrease in weighted average shares outstanding of over 6.4% from 2021 to 2022 which, combined with record earnings, resulted in an increase in earnings per share of 15.72% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.”

Edwards continued, “I’m extremely proud of our entire team here at Skyline and the many successes they achieved last year. Despite the depletion of PPP loan balances in 2022, our core loans grew by $97.1 million, or 14.84%, and more than offset the loss of PPP-related revenues which had contributed significantly to our earnings in 2021 and the first half of 2022. All asset quality indicators remained strong throughout the year reflecting our continued emphasis on credit management and not sacrificing quality to achieve growth. Diligent expense management allowed us to improve our efficiency ratio from 2021 to 2022 despite an inflationary environment and the continued expansion of our branch network. Total deposits decreased slightly in the fourth quarter due to increased competition and selective repricing strategies on time deposits, however deposits grew for the full-year and going forward we will continue to focus on our long-term strategy of growing low-cost core deposit accounts and decreasing our reliance on more expensive time deposits.”

Edwards concluded, “Competition for deposits has led to increased interest expense in recent months and we expect this trend to continue throughout 2023, and because of this we expect to see some near-term pressure on our net interest margin. The lagging effect of historic interest rate increases and continued inflationary pressures are also likely to dampen the overall economic activity in 2023 and will certainly impact our operating costs, however our team has demonstrated the ability to deliver strong results and create shareholder value even in challenging operating environments. I believe we remain well positioned for growth and success in the future and know that our employees will continue to deliver on our brand promise of being “Always our Best” for our customers each and every day.”

On January 1, 2023, the Company changed its name to Skyline Bankshares, Inc. to align its brand across the entire Skyline organization. The Company is currently working with FINRA to update its trading symbol in connection with the name change, and we will update shareholders when those actions are finalized.

Highlights

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.51 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.45 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.93% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.70% in the third quarter of 2022, and 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total assets increased $1.9 million, or 0.19%, to $997.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $995.8 million a year earlier.

Net loans increased $70.7 million, or 10.44%, to $748.6 million at December 31, 2022, from $677.9 million a year earlier.

Total deposits increased $22.1 million, or 2.46%, to $920.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $898.2 million a year earlier.

Annualized return on average assets increased to 1.12% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 1.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average equity increased to 15.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 12.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting increased interest income. Total interest income was $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $378 thousand in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income on loans decreased in the quarterly comparison by $233 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in SBA-PPP related interest and fees of $1.3 million from the year ago period. From December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, SBA-PPP loans decreased by $24.5 million; however, this decrease has been offset by higher yielding organic loan growth of $97.1 million, which has been successful in offsetting the decrease in SBA-PPP related interest and fees. Management anticipates that this loan growth, in addition to higher rates in the current year, will have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields. Interest income on securities increased by $381 thousand in the quarterly comparison, as a result of the $30.1 million increase in the securities portfolio, excluding market value changes, from December 31, 2021. Interest expense on deposits increased by $24 thousand in the quarterly comparison, as a result of rate increases on deposit offerings during the quarter. Management anticipates that interest expense will increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits may result in increases in rates on deposit offerings, especially on time deposits.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income after provision for loan losses was $34.0 million compared to $31.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Interest income increased by $1.8 million, primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on securities and an increase of $700 thousand in interest income on interest-bearing deposits in banks, which offset a decrease in loan interest income of $402 thousand in the year over year comparison. Interest income on loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in SBA-PPP related interest and fees of $2.5 million from the year ago period. Excluding SBA-PPP related interest and fees of $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, interest income on loans would have increased $2.1 million, reflecting our core loan growth as well as the current rate environment. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $601 thousand in the year over year comparison. This is a reflection of the reduced rates for the majority of 2022, as well as a reduction in time deposit balances from a year ago. However, in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to competitive pressures on deposits, rates were increased on deposit offerings. As previously discussed, management anticipates that interest expense will increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits continue.

Total noninterest income was $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily a result of a one-time $193 thousand incentive bonus on a contract renegotiation with a service provider during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding this nonrecurring income of $193 thousand, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 would be comparable at $1.5 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, noninterest income was $6.3 million and $6.6 million, respectively. Included in noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was nonrecurring income from life insurance contracts of $217 thousand and $10 thousand loss on the sales of securities. For the twelve ended December 31, 2021, there was nonrecurring income of $200 thousand from a one-time lease termination fee, $193 thousand from a one-time incentive bonus on the contract renegotiation previously discussed, and $265 thousand from net realized gains on the sale of securities. Excluding these items, noninterest income increased $140 thousand in the year over year comparison, primarily as a result of increased income from service charges and fees of $930 thousand, partially offset by a decrease of $662 thousand in mortgage origination income.

Total noninterest expenses were $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Salary and benefit costs decreased by $316 thousand, while occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $272 thousand. Data processing expenses increased by $36 thousand due to increased usage but this was offset by a decrease of $113 thousand in FDIC assessments. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total noninterest expenses increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to employee and branch costs associated with branch expansion. Salary and benefit cost increased by $143 thousand and occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $792 thousand. Data processing expenses remained comparable at $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. There was a decrease in core deposit intangible amortization of $117 thousand in the year-over-year comparison, which was offset by an increase in professional fees of $45 thousand and an increase in telephone expense of $92 thousand. Other expenses increased by $373 thousand in the year over year comparison, primarily due to the impacts of rising inflation during 2022.

Income tax expense increased by $51 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison, and increased by $96 thousand in the year-over-year comparisons. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net income before taxes of $269 thousand in the quarterly comparison, and a $895 thousand increase in the year-over-year comparison.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 by $26.0 million, or 2.54%, to $997.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $1.02 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $1.9 million, or 0.19%, from $995.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the $25.4 million decrease in deposits.

Despite the reduction in total assets, total loans increased during the fourth quarter by $15.9 million, or 2.15%, to $754.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $739.0 million at September 30, 2022, and increased by $71.4 million, or 10.44%, compared to $683.5 million at December 31, 2021. Core loan growth during the fourth quarter was at an annualized rate of 8.84%, and core loan growth for 2022 was at a rate of 14.84%.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.22% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.19% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was approximately 0.83% of total loans as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Management’s estimate of probable credit losses inherent in the acquired Cardinal Bankshares Corporation and Great State Bank loan portfolios was reflected as a purchase discount which will continue to be accreted into income over the remaining life of the acquired loans. As of December 31, 2022, the remaining unaccreted discount on the acquired loan portfolios totaled $672 thousand. During the fourth quarter of 2022, a former full service branch facility was transferred to other real estate owned at a value of $235 thousand. This property is currently under contract and the sale is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.

Investment securities decreased by $3.3 million during the fourth quarter to $135.2 million at December 31, 2022 from $138.5 million at September 30, 2022, and increased by $5.5 million from $129.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of $1.7 million in paydowns, $2.5 million in sales, and a $953 thousand decrease in unrealized losses on investment securities.

Total deposits decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 by $25.4 million, or 2.68%, to $920.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $945.7 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $22.1 million, or 2.46%, compared to $898.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits during the quarter was a result of a $17.5 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a decrease of $7.9 million in interest bearing deposits as competition for deposits has increased due to recent interest rate increases. Money market and savings accounts decreased by $19.8 million during the quarter, which was partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits accounts and a $8.5 million increase in time deposits.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $2.4 million, or 3.43%, to $72.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $70.5 million three months earlier, and decreased $12.3 million, or 14.39%, from $85.2 million at December 31, 2021. The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $2.9 million, offset by a $549 thousand change in other comprehensive losses during the quarter. Book value increased from $12.57 per share at September 30, 2022 to $12.98 per share at December 31, 2022. As interest rates rise, we anticipate continued negative pressure on the market value of our investment portfolio which is recognized on our balance sheet as a reduction in stockholders’ equity. However, management does not anticipate the need to sell any investment securities prior to their scheduled maturity, therefore we do not expect market value changes to impact future earnings.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the combined company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the combined company’s market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and other factors identified in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022; September 30, 2022; December 31, 2021 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,299 $ 18,615 $ 14,349 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 10,802 49,795 5,986 Federal funds sold 960 602 95,311 Investment securities available for sale 135,151 138,491 129,715 Restricted equity securities 1,950 1,950 1,971 Loans 754,872 738,992 683,532 Allowance for loan losses (6,248 ) (6,168 ) (5,677 ) Net loans 748,624 732,824 677,855 Cash value of life insurance 22,484 22,368 18,750 Other real estate owned 235 - - Properties and equipment, net 31,753 32,128 30,856 Accrued interest receivable 2,979 2,589 2,363 Core deposit intangible 1,286 1,391 1,764 Goodwill 3,257 3,257 3,257 Deferred tax assets, net 5,744 5,955 1,122 Other assets 13,210 13,780 12,549 Total assets $ 997,734 $ 1,023,745 $ 995,848 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 310,510 $ 328,000 $ 298,107 Interest-bearing 609,817 617,666 600,119 Total deposits 920,327 945,666 898,226 Borrowings - 3,350 8,200 Accrued interest payable 95 91 73 Other liabilities 4,376 4,124 4,155 Total liabilities 924,798 953,231 910,654 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock and surplus 33,613 33,493 33,588 Retained earnings 62,229 59,378 53,745 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,906 ) (22,357 ) (2,139 ) Total stockholders’ equity 72,936 70,514 85,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 997,734 $ 1,023,745 $ 995,848 Book value per share $ 12.98 $ 12.57 $ 15.20 Tangible book value per share $ 12.18 $ 11.74 $ 14.30 Asset Quality Indicators Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.19 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.83 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 382.37 % 348.47 % 430.08 %





Skyline Bankshares, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands except share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 8,764 $ 8,217 $ 8,997 $ 32,687 $ 33,089 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 240 356 3 788 88 Federal funds sold 24 3 33 29 44 Interest on securities 820 814 439 2,958 1,425 Dividends 46 5 44 105 110 9,894 9,395 9,516 36,567 34,756 Interest expense Deposits 510 374 486 1,742 2,343 Interest on borrowings 48 55 24 188 86 558 429 510 1,930 2,429 Net interest income 9,336 8,966 9,006 34,637 32,327 Provision for loan losses 104 148 147 606 723 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,232 8,818 8,859 34,031 31,604 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 500 489 470 1,906 1,541 Other service charges and fees 857 835 672 3,171 2,606 Net realized gains (losses) on securities (10 ) - - (10 ) 265 Mortgage origination fees 40 74 200 399 1,061 Increase in cash value of life insurance 116 135 122 513 446 Life insurance income - - - 217 - Other income 16 37 262 61 649 1,519 1,570 1,726 6,257 6,568 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 3,552 3,875 3,868 14,823 14,680 Occupancy and equipment 1,194 1,139 922 4,410 3,618 Data processing expense 628 408 592 1,971 2,026 FDIC Assessments 88 114 201 430 430 Advertising 169 161 229 657 702 Bank franchise tax 127 126 120 506 499 Director fees 152 56 163 354 368 Professional fees 200 144 184 684 639 Telephone expense 112 110 92 482 390 Core deposit intangible amortization 105 105 134 478 595 Other expense 852 661 777 2,693 2,320 7,179 6,899 7,282 27,488 26,267 Net income before income taxes 3,572 3,489 3,303 12,800 11,905 Income tax expense 721 701 670 2,519 2,423 Net income $ 2,851 $ 2,788 $ 2,633 $ 10,281 $ 9,482 Net income per share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 1.84 $ 1.59 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,584,736 5,608,716 5,816,636 5,588,394 5,967,751 Dividends declared per share $ 0.00 $ 0.17 $ 0.00 $ 0.32 $ 0.27

