TAWANI Foundation Donates Over $1M to Arts and Education Institutions During Black History Month

Gifts support the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Philander Smith College in Little Rock

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TAWANI Foundation announces a commitment of over $1 million in gifts supporting arts and education institutions during Black History Month. The Foundation has committed $150,000 to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to host trumpeter Tage Larsen and $1,000,000 over five years to the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health at Philander Smith College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Little Rock.

“TAWANI Foundation is proud to sponsor and support these important institutions,” said Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), founder of TAWANI Foundation. “Philanthropy continues to be a priority for me as I observe gaps in areas where support is needed. Through TAWANI Foundation, we strive to bring greater good into the world while serving underfunded and overlooked communities. The Foundation and I are especially honored to provide funding to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s first African American fourth/utility trumpet and an HBCU during Black History Month.”

In July 2002, Larsen was the first African American hired in the history of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, where he has served as fourth/utility trumpet of the orchestra’s brass section. The Foundation committed a total of $150,000 to be paid this calendar year. He has also been featured in the “Dream Out Loud” music education advocacy campaign, a collaboration between the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association and Yahama Corporation of America. Larsen has performed with the CSO Trumpets, as the featured faculty soloist for the DePaul Festival Winds, and as a guest trumpet soloist with the Evanston Symphony Orchestra in Evanston, Illinois, under the direction of Lawrence Eckerling.

TAWANI Foundation also made a $1 million commitment over five years for the construction and program design of the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Applied and Public Health. During each year of the grant, the school receives $100,000 in grant funds plus up to an additional $100,000 in matching funds. Philander Smith College is a private, historically Black college in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is a founding member of the United Negro College Fund. The Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health was named after Dr. Elders, who is a Philander Smith 1952 alumna. She was the first African American and the second female to serve as Surgeon General of the United States.

“We are delighted to support the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health renovation project. Addressing health disparity is critical for the health of our country, and to do this, students must have access to the vital health education and research opportunities they need to be successful,” said Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Activities Susan Rifkin.

To learn more about TAWANI Foundation grants, visit www.tawanifoundation.org/our-grants.

