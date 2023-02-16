SURF Reward Launches Browser Extension With Cryptocurrency Rewards & IDO Presale

Abelius Capital AG to launch 'SURF Reward', an internet browser extension that monetizes advertisements into cryptocurrency.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German company Abelius Capital AG has announced the launch of its Surf2earn internet web browser extension, SURF Reward. The extension will enable users to view selected advertisements in exchange for SURF tokens. The company has also announced an IDO for the SURF token, which will run on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The Problem with Ads

The Internet advertising industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, but almost none of those profits go to the people who are consuming the ads. As a byproduct of this issue, internet users frequently turn to tools like AdBlockers to hide ads, resulting in companies not reaching their potential customers and users sometimes being restricted in accessing various sites.

What is SURF Reward?

SURF Reward offers a solution to this problem with its 'Surf2Earn' extension, which is compatible with all major web browsers. The extension removes the majority of the advertising that the user would ordinarily be forced to view, replacing them with much fewer, select ads controlled by SURF Reward.

Armin Heinrichs, Founder of SURF Reward, stated:

"Companies make millions of dollars when internet users are forced to watch unwanted advertisements. SURF Rewards enables its users to remove the majority of advertisements and earn crypto rewards with our revolutionary Surf2Earn-enabled web browser extension."

By exchanging individual advertising spaces with its own advertising partners, SURF Reward is able to take profits from the webmasters and give them directly to their users, in the form of SURF tokens. This short explanatory YouTube video explains in detail the idea and functionality of the SURF Reward browser extension.

Surf2Earn

The Surf2Earn concept distributes the advertising revenue intelligently, so not only the user is rewarded, but also the liquidity and the associated value increases steadily through use. The SURF token will run on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will be a reward and payment method for all users.

SURF Tokenomics

Token Symbol: SURF

Name: SURF Reward

Platform: BEP-20 / Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 SURF

PreSale Supply: 200,000,000

Presale Softcap: $1,500,000

Presale Hardcap: $5,000,000

Presale Price: $0.03 USD

Listing Price: $0.05 USD

Contract Address: 0x21141Bbe528627933A32FFF65EB695EBe20C1d1f

Follow the channels of SURF Reward to stay up-to-date with the latest news. SURF Reward is already offering a demo version, proving its vision and functionality while preparing for its mainnet launch.

SURF Reward Socials

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: David Wojdas

Contact Email: info@surfreward.io

Abelius Capital AG is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest

Contact Information:

Heidi Leid

heidi.leid@yolo.com



