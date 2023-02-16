Media Availability: Fatal Collision and Hazmat Spill on Interstate 10 in Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) will host a media availability regarding the fatal collision and hazardous materials spill that occurred at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 272, in Tucson.

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Department of Public Safety - Tucson office, 6401 S Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85706

Arizona Department of Public Safety - Tucson office, 6401 S Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85706 Participants: Representatives from AZDPS, as well as state and local partners

RSVP: Email [email protected]

This event will also be livestreamed at www.azdps.gov/live.

To view our incident management log for this incident, please visit www.azdps.gov/news/ims/92.