Reflecting on and Celebrating 65 Years of Business at Dynamic Marketing Inc

DMI turns 65 years old!

Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI) is a co-op business that was founded in 1957 and has been helping independent retailers thrive ever since.

DMI's mission is to enhance our members' buying capabilities by purchasing merchandise at the best prices, providing premium services for independent retailers while being a trusted business partner.”
— Alan Joskowicz
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI) is a co-op business founded in 1957 and has been helping independent retailers thrive ever since. DMI provides its members with access to wholesale prices on consumer electronics and appliances, allowing them to compete with big box stores. In addition, DMI offers various other services to its members, such as business coaching and marketing support.

A Legacy of Excellence

DMI was founded in 1957 by a group of independent appliance dealers who saw the need for collective buying power to compete with the big box stores. Since then, DMI has grown to over 80 active members with showrooms in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Connecticut. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of its members, staff, and business partners, DMI has thrived for over 65 years!

During our six and a half decades in business, we have seen steady growth and success in our sales and partnerships. This year, we are projected to hit a new record of over 700 Million Dollars in sales. In addition to appliances, DMI offers free social media and digital marketing services, floor planning, events for learning and collaboration, and more to our members. During the COVID pandemic, all DMI members had access to the support needed to continue sales. Impressively, all our members’ sales were up in 2020 and 2021, and with over 600,00 sq feet of warehouse space, they are well prepared to handle any future challenges.

As we enter our 66th year of operation, we remain committed to helping independent retailers compete in today's marketplace. Thanks to the continued support of our members, DMI is poised for continued success in the years to come!

Continuing for another 65 years

For over 65 years, DMI has purchased consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors and then made them available to our members, who sell the merchandise to end consumers through their storefronts. DMI's mission statement is "to enhance our members' buying capabilities by purchasing merchandise at the best prices, providing premium services for independent retailers while being a trusted business partner." We are firmly committed to carrying out our vision of helping to support and grow local independent retailers. Over the past 65 years, this has helped us become one of the longest-continuously running warehouse groups in the United States.

DMI’s values are based on being a cooperative business and helping support local independent retailers. This means that the company is owned by its members and operates for their benefit. This allows them to purchase goods at wholesale prices, which helps them compete against larger retail chains. Another value is that we are a member-based organization. This means that DMI is dedicated to helping members grow their businesses. We provide premium services such as training sessions and discounts on goods.

DMI's mission, vision, and values have helped us stay in business for over 65 years. As we continue to provide an important service to independent retailers by allowing them to purchase goods at discounted prices, we anticipate continued growth throughout the years to come and look forward to seeing what the next 65 has in store.

Reflecting on and Celebrating 65 Years of Business at Dynamic Marketing Inc

