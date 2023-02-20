The Benzodiazepine Podcast is About Fighting Gaslighting of Protracted Benzo Withdrawal Sufferers

Dr. Leeds Logo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Leeds would like to thank the many new subscribers and listeners who have made the Benzodiazepine Podcast the fastest growing podcast on the network. Benzo sufferers are tired of being gaslighted by family members and their doctors. Benzodiazepine physical dependence is not an addiction, and the adverse effects are not all in their heads.

This incredible response to our new program demonstrates the importance of bringing benzodiazepine information to the public. The class of drugs includes common anxiety medications, such as Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan, and Valium.

Additionally, there are other benzo meds used as sleep aids and for medical procedures, including alcohol detox. Alcohol detox treatment with benzos protects the alcoholic from seizures, and should only last for several days at most.

While the use of a prescribed benzodiazepine previously seemed safe for long-term treatment of anxiety disorders, we now know this not to be true. Patients suffering from iatrogenic injuries, such as protracted withdrawal, know that there can be serious consequences.

In addition to rebound anxiety and insomnia, benzodiazepine withdrawal can also cause problems such as benzo belly and akathisia. Akathisia is a dreaded movement disorder that is so unpleasant, it often leads to suicidal thoughts.

Are the consequences of benzodiazepine use due to benzodiazepine abuse? Is this an addiction problem?

One of the primary goals of the Benzodiazepine Podcast is to educate the public about this issue. Benzodiazepine dependence is not an addiction. In fact, addiction to benzos is rare.

Benzodiazepine misuse does occur, but most issues of protracted benzo withdrawal are not due to drug abuse. Benzo-related symptoms, also referred to by some experts as Benzodiazepine-Induced Neurological Dysfunction (BIND), are most often caused by taking a benzodiazepine prescription as directed.

Benzo use has poorly understood long-term effects on the GABA receptors of the central nervous system. When doctors are prescribing benzodiazepines, they should limit prescribing to short-term use. And, they should thoroughly educate their patients on potential adverse reactions, including the dangers of toxic encephalopathy.

Should we aim for a benzo free world where people with social anxiety, panic disorder, and panic attacks are never prescribed these potentially toxic drugs? According to the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition, many people will have problems caused by benzos, but not everyone will suffer from complications.

A better approach would be to take a more balanced view, understanding that some people may benefit from benzodiazepine addiction treatment for mental health issues. However, ideally, every patient should receive informed consent from their prescribing doctor. They should be told about the risks, benefits, and alternatives to benzo therapy.

On our Benzodiazepine Podcast, we discuss the issues surrounding iatrogenic injury, informed consent, and protracted withdrawal complications, such as akathisia. We also discuss potential novel treatments, such as ketamine infusion therapy, stem cell therapy, and sound therapy.

Tapering is another central topic of the podcast. When a patient is ready to quit benzos, they must plan to reduce slowly by using a tapering plan, such as the Ashton Method, found in the Ashton Manual.

While we do not advocate the use of any specific medical therapy to treat Benzodiazepine-Induced Neurological Dysfunction, we do believe that people should be aware of existing treatments. Being informed, they can do their own research and come to their own conclusions. We hope that you find the Benzodiazepine Podcast, our fastest growing network program, to be informative and helpful.

For more information, visit https://www.drleeds.com

Press & Media Contact: