Flat Glass Coating Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2031

Flat Glass Coating Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the standard of living, rapid urbanization, and increase in demand for day-to-day conveniences and ways of life are expected to drive the growth of the global flat glass coating market.

The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Flat Glass Coating Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), by Technology (Solvent based, Water Based, Nano coatings), by Application (Mirror Coating, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive, Decorative, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flat glass coating market generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Ferro Corporation, Gulbrandsen, Hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd, Nukote Coating Systems International, 3M Company, Apogee Enterprises, Inc, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The water-based segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The nano coatings segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

The mirror coatings segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering around than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

