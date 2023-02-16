Submit Release
Construction Industry Veteran joins Inertia Systems as Chief Sales Officer

This screenshot is of Inertia's Intelligent Construction Drawings demonstrating an instant visual representation of the status on a project including all related workflows by building element.

Color coded status of Assets and Room Completion on Intelligent Construction Drawing (ICD)

Inertia Systems has added Josh Hogan as Chief Sales Officer to build and lead growing sales organization and partner channels.

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertia Systems is excited to announce the addition of Josh Hogan as Chief Sales Officer. Josh has an established track record of success working in construction industry start-ups to build the sales teams and related functions including marketing, customer success and sales operations. Josh's responsibilities as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) will be to build the sales team, related processes and go-to market programs. Josh's team will support Inertia's growing needs as its Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICDs) continue to gain traction across General Contractors, Specialty Contractors, and Owner/Developers.

Josh's expertise from working in the field as a Project Manager for a specialty contractor, through his experience leading national and global sales teams are all key talents that will help drive Inertia's growth in both North America and internationally. In addition, Josh has direct experience educating markets on unique and innovative solutions which directly maps to the skills necessary to bring ICDs to a broader audience.

"We are excited to have Josh join our team," said Vijay Alagarraj, CEO, Inertia Systems. "With Josh's expertise in the construction industry as well as developing and growing sales teams and related operations are exactly the skills required at this stage of Inertia's growth."

"I am excited about joining Inertia," said Josh Hogan, CSO of Inertia Systems. "I truly believe Inertia's Intelligent Construction Drawings are unique in the industry and I look forward to building a world class team to support the further success of the company."

As a fun fact, Josh is also a Co-Holder of a Guinness World Record, Longest Journey by Quadbike in which he traveled 27,141 km across Africa.

Interested to engage with Josh and team and learn more about Inertia and its award winning Intelligent Construction Drawings as well as Josh's Guinness World Record, feel free to schedule a call.

About Inertia Systems

Inertia is an object and location oriented construction management platform that fosters seamless communication throughout complex projects, connecting construction teams from field to office on a visual and location centric platform. Built for the biggest pain points of the construction process, Inertia offers solutions for project management, quality management, performance management, and compliance management. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in southern California, Inertia is led by experienced technology founders and executives, and aims to empower frictionless construction, and inspire innovation on every jobsite around the world. For more information, visit www.inertiasystems.com.

