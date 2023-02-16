Portland Medical Student Creates Comics and Cartoons with Augmented Reality to Reimagine the Black Experience

Iltopia Studios Kickstarter for Eyelnd Feevr Augmented Reality Iltopia Studios Kickstarter 2023 Eyelnd Feevr Augmented Reality

Eyelnd Feevr Augmented Reality Kickstarter Campaign

It is my mission to tell quirky adventure stories about the Black experience in America that entertains, empowers, and educates.” — Steven Christian, Iltopia Studios

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iltopia Studios breaks ground and social barriers using the latest in augmented reality to tell the stories of underrepresented groups. The Black-owned media group is leveling up the industry with educational tools that inspire diversity, equity, and inclusion in storytelling. Through the launch of its Eyelnd Feevr Augmented Reality platform, reading a book takes on a whole new meaning. Now the reader can enjoy a fully immersive experience that is four dimensional. The downloadable app enables readers to watch like a movie, play like a game, read like a comic book, and listen like an audiobook.

The Iltopia Studios Kickstarter Campaign offers:

* A fully immersive augmented reality experience that spans over 150 pages and over 60 minutes worth of original AR: art and animation.

*Donors receive a hardcover graphic novel, access to the Eyelnd Feevr augmented reality mobile application, and a gateway to the most innovative storytelling experience.

*Additional "add-ons" are available to make the experience even more awesome. Those include AR magic cubes, AR plushies, puzzles, AR headsets, etc.

The brainchild of Steven “Stuck on an Eyeland” Christian, the innovative immersive platform is an eye-opening experience. Christian has his eye on the cusp of the AR wave that according to Bloomberg is expected to grow at CAGR of 50.5% by 2029. Readers can see the world through his faithful protagonist Roscoe Thmoason. Christian’s definitive work brings to light the unique challenges and obstacles Black people face. This Unity Certified Professional Artist’s goal is to establish a new solution-based discussion around what it means to be a Black American. Through digital comics, podcasts, stickers, puzzles, and educational kits, Christian gives a voice to the voiceless.

The student-athlete and former Oregon State University defensive back know all too well the importance of teamwork to make the dream work. Christian is inviting others to join him in moving the discussion forward through the Iltopia Studios Kickstarter campaign. As host of the Stuck E. Augmented reality podcast, Christian enlightens listeners on topics and life as an African American. This next push is to broaden the discussion and bring a sense of healing through understanding.

Today the University of Nevada medical student turned augmented reality creative is reimagining the digital landscape to include people of every shade. The self-proclaimed “unity developer” with a 100-watt smile says he founded Iltopia to “tell stories about the Black experience in America using art and technology. I make books, stickers, and creator kits that open doors to more understanding.

Iltopia Studios stands as a beacon of hope. As long as there are stories to tell, Christian will keep pushing forward to bring “quirky adventure stories about the Black experience in America that entertains, empowers, and educates.”

For more information, contact Steven Christian, steven@iltopia.com, 916-548-6874