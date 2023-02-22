ON ‘NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY' TODAY, MAKE IT SPICY
The margarita is the most popular cocktail in the US, especially spicy margaritas. That's why Ghost Tequila was created, for easy-to-mix consistent spicy drinksBOSTON, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila is one of the fastest-growing spirits in the U.S., fueled no doubt by the margarita. As a matter of fact, according to the latest NielsenIQ cocktail tracker, that delicious and versatile classic favorite continues to be the top-selling cocktail in America. But increasingly, bartenders are reporting that when consumers belly up to the bar, especially during “National Margarita Day” today (February 22), they’re asking for their margarita to be spicy.
That’s why Ghost Tequila was born. It’s an innovative high-quality 100% agave tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with a splash of spice, making it an ideal spirit to help people mix the perfect spicy cocktails. There’s just something about a spicy margarita that people love. It’s that pleasing taste of sweet and savory. It’s refreshing, yet with a nice bite. But spicy margaritas are almost always made from scratch, and that’s why Ghost Tequila was created. Using Ghost Tequila in drink recipes helps save time and ensures consistency when making spicy margaritas and other spicy cocktails. But from the beginning, the goal for Ghost was first and foremost to make a great tequila, and then make it spicy.
With Ghost Tequila it’s simple to create a perfect spicy margarita at home for National Margarita Day, or any day:
Ghost Margarita
• 2 oz. Ghost Tequila
• 1 oz. triple sec
• 1 oz. lemon juice (to taste)
• ½ oz. agave nectar
Garnish with salt or a tajín rim
Top with soda of choice or jalapeños (optional)
About Ghost Tequila
Ghost is an exceptionally balanced, spicy 100% blue agave tequila – outstanding on its own or starring in your next tequila cocktail. Created behind a bar and perfected in Jalisco, Mexico, Ghost adds the ideal amount of heat to spark your taste buds but never overpower. Simply put, Ghost makes any drink smoother, spicier, and more exciting every time!
