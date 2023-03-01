Submit Release
Dennis Perkins Releases New Autobiography On His Childhood In Burbage, Leicestershire

"Perkins shares his childhood memories of a bygone era full of triumphs and tribulations. He vividly describes the people he met and the prefabs he lived in."

LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "A Burbage Boyhood", Perkins takes readers on a nostalgic journey, sharing his memories of a bygone age. From the challenges of growing up in a village community to the triumphs and tribulations of a young boy's life, this book offers an accurate and heartwarming account of a unique time in history.

Check our e-book: https://www.amazon.com/BURBAGE-BOYHOOD-Dennis-Perkins-ebook/dp/B0BSP2N5JJ

Readers will be transported to a different era as Perkins recounts his experiences with people, prejudice, prefabs, and more. From school and scouts to fishing and fighting, the book is a no holds barred, candid look at the adventures and antics of a young boy, complete with his faithful dog and a lovely old Gran.

Written from the heart, "A Burbage Boyhood" is a captivating read that will appeal to anyone interested in a vivid portrayal of life in a bygone age. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to step back in time with Dennis Perkins' latest release.

Know More About Dennis Perkins: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dennis-Perkins/author/B0BT67KYWN ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

