Dint to Launch March 3 as Revolutionary, Referral-Based, Monetized Social Media Platform
Platform will offer unique referral system and multilevel marketing structure for users to earn money while connecting with friends and sharing contentMIAMI, FL, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dint, the revolutionary new social media platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming launch on March 3. Created by CEO and Founder Max Passa, Dint is the first referral-based, monetized social media platform with a multilevel marketing structure powered by smart contracts.
As society becomes increasingly digitalized, so does our need for platforms that allow for meaningful interactions between people from all corners of the globe. Enter Dint, a platform with global access that not only meets this need but exceeds it by rewarding its users for participation.
The platform offers a user-friendly interface, enabling people to create custom lists of users they follow; share videos, photos and text posts; and chat with one another. This makes it easy for users to connect and stay in touch with their network.
What sets Dint apart from other social media platforms is its unique referral system. Users can earn rewards by referring their friends to join the platform. The platform also has a multilevel marketing structure, where users can earn rewards from the activity of users they have referred, as well as those referred by those users. Dint also offers a feature where users can send tips to other users and create subscription pages, allowing them to earn money for creating content.
Dint provides every user with their own crypto wallet to store and manage their tokens. Dint tokens are on the Polygon network. Users can click the withdrawal button on their wallet to automatically sell the tokens and have the funds deposited directly into their bank account. Users can buy the Dint token on the app for $1 each and then sell it for $1 each.
Currently, Dint is only a web app, but a mobile app is coming soon.
“We are excited to launch Dint and mark the beginning of a new era in social media,” said Passa. “We believe that Dint will transform the way people think about social media and the way they interact with their network online. Dint's unique features are a glimpse into the energy of the future and its potential to shape the future of the world. It's a platform that is truly evolving the way we connect and interact with each other. Dint is making new contributions to the global digital industry that will set the standard for years to come. Our goal is to provide a platform that not only connects people but also provides a way for them to monetize their activity and earn money. With Dint, users can earn money while doing what they love – connecting with their friends and sharing content.”
For more information and to get started on March 3 visit dint.com or email info@dint.com.
Max Passa
Dint
max@dint.com
How Dint Works?