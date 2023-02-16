Barefoot Shoes Market Expected to Reach $788.7 Million by 2031 Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Barefoot Shoes Market," The barefoot shoes market was valued at $471.09 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $788.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A barefoot shoe has a zero heel-to-toe drop, which means the entire foot is on the same level as the ground same as barefoot. These shoes let the foot drop on the ground as if one is running barefoot because they just offer grip and safeguard feet from dangerous things on the ground. Some are made to aid in the transition from running with heels first to running barefoot. To strengthen and allow the foot to grow at a real pace, the shoes were introduced.

A minimalist type of shoe could be beneficial for an experienced runner or active walker who wants to take it to the next level. Large population size, coupled with rising disposable income are among the major factors that boost demand for high-end footwear in developing markets.

The barefoot shoes market is expected to grow owing to the rising popularity of trendy athletic wear. The ongoing advancements in sportswear and footwear are propelling the demand for the market. During the forecast period, a rise in children's propensity for indoor recreational activities can restrain market expansion. On the other hand, it is projected that a rise in the number of women participating in sports would create a?lucrative potential for the growth of the barefoot shoe industry in the future.

Key findings of the study

Men segment dominated the global market and is expected to retain its dominance during the barefoot shoes market.

U.S. was the largest market for barefoot shoes in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

North America accounts for the largest barefoot shoes market share, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

E-commerce is expected to act as one of the barefoot shoes market opportunities for market players in the coming years. E-commerce has a large number of benefits, including speed of access and a wider selection of goods and services. E-commerce is gaining traction in most countries as demand for online goods is increasing. The rise in penetration of the internet and smartphones has been the major growth factor for e-commerce. Moreover, apart from the outlets, e-commerce has become a necessity for players to increase their sales and consumer base globally.

The barefoot shoes market is analyzed based on end-user, shoe closure type, distribution channel, and region. By shoe closure type, the market is classified into buckle, lace-up, zipper, and others. By end-user, the market is categorized into men, women, and kids. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, specialty stores, brand outlets, and e-commerce. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the barefoot shoes market analysis include Vivobarefoot Limited, Adidas AG, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Asics Corporation, Vibram S.p.A, Softstar Shoes, Lems Shoes, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., Inov-8 Inc, Puma SE, KINEYATABI CO LTD., Body Glove, Nike Inc., Tadeevo, VF Corporation and Feel The World, Inc.

