General Anesthesia Drugs Market to Reach $7.7B by 2031 on Surge in Surgeries and Chronic Diseases"

General Anesthesia Drugs Market size, share

"Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Expected to Surge with Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures and FDA Approvals"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ $7.7 ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031" General anesthesia is a medical procedure that induces a controlled state of unconsciousness in a patient to ensure they are unaware and unable to feel pain during surgery or other medical procedures. It is usually administered through a combination of intravenous and inhaled medications, as you mentioned. General anesthesia is used in a wide range of surgical procedures, including cardiac surgeries, orthopedic surgeries (such as hip and knee replacements), cancer surgeries, and gastrointestinal surgeries, among others. It's important to note that while general anesthesia is generally considered safe, there are risks associated with it, and it should always be administered by a trained medical professional in a controlled environment.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and osteoarthritis, as well as the rise in demand for inhalation anesthesia, has led to an increase in the use of general anesthesia drugs. The funding from private and government organizations for the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing segments, and the rise in R&D activities for formulation of general anesthesia drugs, have also contributed to the growth of the market. These factors have led to the development of new and improved anesthesia drugs, which has further increased the demand for general anesthesia drugs.

The increase in the number of approvals for general anesthesia drugs is a significant driver for the growth of the market, as it allows for the introduction of new and improved drugs into the market. The approval of propofol injectable emulsion by the FDA in September 2020 is an example of this. Additionally, the increase in the number of surgical procedures performed globally has also contributed to the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market. The Canadian Joint Replacement Registry's report on knee and hip replacement surgeries is one example of the increase in surgical procedures that require general anesthesia.

Moreover, the increase in the prevalence of the geriatric population, who are more susceptible to chronic diseases and require more medical procedures, has further fueled the demand for general anesthesia drugs. As you mentioned, the aging effect and hormonal changes that occur in the geriatric population make them more susceptible to chronic diseases, and consequently, more likely to require medical procedures that require general anesthesia.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. AbbVie

2. AstraZeneca

3. Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. B. Braun Melsungen

4. Baxter International Inc.

5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

7. PAION AG

8. Par Pharmaceutical

9. Pfizer

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America is a significant market for general anesthesia drugs, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased funding for research and development. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in this region.

Europe is also a major market for general anesthesia drugs, with Germany, France, the UK, and Italy being the major countries in this region. The market in Europe is driven by factors such as the high demand for surgical procedures, increased government funding for healthcare, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing demand for healthcare services, and the growth of medical tourism. Japan, China, India, and Australia are the major countries in this region.

LAMEA is also an important region for the general anesthesia drugs market, driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major countries in this region.

โ€ƒ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

1. ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Propofol

โ€ข Sevoflurane

โ€ข Desflurane

โ€ข Others

2. ๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Intravenous

โ€ข Inhalation

3. ๐๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ข Knee and hip replacements

โ€ข Heart surgeries

โ€ข Cancer surgery

โ€ข General surgery

4. ๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ€ข Hospital

โ€ข Ambulatory surgical centers

