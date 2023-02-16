Recruiting for Good Launches $5000 Pet Shopping Reward to Help Fund Sweet Gig
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Sweet Community Gig; and is rewarding referrals with shopping.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Before starting Recruiting for Good 25 Years Ago, I was a teacher for 10 years in Elementary School, Middle School, and Special Ed. I attended Grad School to become a therapist, when ‘Alan Gregor‘ a recruiter inspired to quit…and become what I was meant to be. For the last 12 years, I have learned from leadership nonprofits and high purpose educational programs (training) ‘how to create meaningful services/sweet solutions‘ that make a positive impact."
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is funding Sweet Community Gig; a personal and meaningful fulfilling experience that teaches kids to lead passionately. Kids will learn how to purposefully create events, experiences, and parties that are "Good for them and the Community Too!"
First 5 Pet Parents who successfully make a referral to a company hiring professional staff, before July 1st, 2023; earn The Sweetest Pet Card ($5000 value).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Your referrals mean the world to us; you help fund The Sweetest Gigs that teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. And we love to reward shopping for good!"
