Synbiotic Market Will Rise Due to Many Nutritional & Health Benefits | Key Players: Pfizer Inc., Danone, Daflorn Ltd

Synbiotic Market by Product Form, Product Application, End User, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synbiotics are the combination of prebiotics and probiotics in a form of synergism that beneficially stimulates the growth and survival of the guts bacteria that mostly lives in the intestine and colon of a human body in the gastrointestinal tract. Synbiotics were made to deal with the difficulties in the survival of probiotics in the guts. On that account, an appropriate combination of both the prebiotics and probiotics components in a product should have good effect as compared to the effect of their alone. They are available in both food & dietary supplement form. Consumption of synbiotics can provide many nutritional & health benefits that includes weight loss, improving mental, digestive & heart health, enhancing immune function, decreasing inflammation, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, they are also used to boost the absorption of nutrients such as calcium, phosphorous, and magnesium and to treat hepatic conditions. Moreover, they are also used in aquaculture for improving immune system to increase fish production. Furthermore, manufacturers of dairy products & foods have increased the fortification with synbiotic to offer nutritional & health benefits. This in turn drives the growth of the synbiotic market.

Rise in health issues of the growing population has increased the demand for functional foods. In addition, the development of dairy industry in countries such as India and China is also expected to fuel the growth of synbiotic market in the upcoming years. However, high price of synbiotics and lack of awareness about them can restrict the growth of the synbiotic market in the future. Nevertheless, the rise in loss of aquaculture species is expected to surge the demand for feed products, which fuels the growth of synbiotic market.

The synbiotic market is segmented based on product form, product application, end user, distribution channel and region. By product form, it is divided into powdered and liquid form. By product application, it is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, dairy industry and aquaculture farming. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial use and personal use. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into direct/B2B and indirect/B2C channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the market include Daflorn Ltd., Hansen A/S, SKYSTONE FEED CO., LTD, BEHN MEYER, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Calpis Co., Ltd., Danone and Morinaga & Company Ltd.

