Neotech Products Acquires the Laally Bridge, an Innovative Breastfeeding Assistance Device
The acquisition will bring the Bridge into the Neotech Products’ portfolio and will allow the company to expand its offerings into the Mother Baby market.HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitera LLC, a woman-owned start-up focused on breastfeeding products, has announced the sale of the Laally Bridge (the “Bridge”), an innovative breastfeeding assistance device invented by Kate Spivak PA-C, IBCLC, to Neotech Products, a leading manufacturer of neonatal and infant products. The acquisition will bring the highly regarded Laally Bridge into the Neotech Products’ portfolio and will allow the company to expand its offerings into the Mother Baby market. The Bridge will now be offered across thousands of hospitals in the United States and the world.
“The Bridge marks the start of a new era for Neotech” said Craig McCrary, President of Neotech Products.
The Bridge is an easy-to-use, breastfeeding assistance system that helps babies latch to the breast. It also helps promote milk production. The Bridge can be used in most circumstances in which a bottle would traditionally be introduced (e.g., slow weight gain, pain with latch, delay in milk production, jaundice, bottle preference, etc.). The product has received high praise from doctors, nurses, lactation consultants and new parents. Prior to the Neotech acquisition, the Bridge was used at 30 hospitals and was shipped to 26 countries.
“We are proud and excited to partner with Neotech Products,” said Max Spivak, co-founder of Mitera and co-inventor of the Laally Bridge. “Neotech’s commitment to mothers, babies, quality and social impact aligns perfectly with our own, and we are confident that this partnership will allow us to bring the benefits of the Laally Bridge to mothers all over the world. The Bridge is a product that over 70% of all new mothers across the world can benefit from.”
Mitera LLC was founded by entrepreneur husband-and-wife team, Kate and Max Spivak, to bring Kate’s invention to life. Mitera LLC self-funded its venture and was able to secure multiple patents, trademarks and hospital contracts for the Bridge before passing ownership to Neotech. The Spivaks are both immigrants in the United States whose dream was to make an impact. “Entrepreneurship is never easy, especially when you’re changing behavior. We certainly feel like we made a positive change in the world,” added Max Spivak. “We know Neotech is the perfect partner to take this to the next level.”
About Neotech Products. Neotech Products is a leading manufacturer of innovative neonatal and infant products, including NICU products, feeding tubes, and respiratory support devices. The company has a long history of providing high-quality, innovative products to healthcare providers and parents, and is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of babies and their families.
