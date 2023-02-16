PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS FROM SHIFT IN STRATEGY FOCUSED ON BLACK AND BROWN-LED ORGANIZATIONS
72% of PWF Core Grants Devoted to Orgs Led By And Supporting People Of Color
Funding Black and Brown leaders cannot be a zeitgeist. We must prioritize leaders working in their communities because they make them safer and stronger from within.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), the country’s only endowment fund dedicated exclusively to investing in new transformative approaches to youth and adult criminal justice, today announced the early results of its funding strategy. Implemented in 2019, the shift in funding featured increased investments in local and Black and Brown-led organizations most impacted by the harms of the youth and adult criminal justice system.
— Public Welfare Foundation President and CEO Candice C. Jones
The community-rooted funding model targeted investments in eight ecosystems ripe for justice reforms. As a result, in Fiscal Year 2022, 50 percent of PWF's core program funding went to organizations that were Black led; and 72 percent of PWF's core program funding went to organizations that were led by people of color.
This accomplishment starkly contrasts national statistics showing the chronic underfunding of Black and people of color-led organizations. A 2017 finding from D5 Coalition found that a mere seven percent of philanthropic dollars were awarded to groups specifically serving people of color. According to Nonprofit Finance Fund’s State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey, people of color-led organizations were also less likely to receive federal funding and corporate donations than white-led organizations in 2021.
“Public Welfare Foundation’s decision to support nonprofits doing transformative work in neighborhoods that have been most harmed resulted in investing over 70 percent of our funding into people-of-color-led organizations,” said Public Welfare Foundation President and CEO Candice C. Jones. “Funding Black and Brown leaders cannot be a zeitgeist. We must prioritize leaders working in their communities because they make them safer and stronger from within.”
The scale and severity of America's criminal justice system is a unique problem unmatched by any other developed nation and disproportionately impacts people of color. Yet too few dollars are devoted to those working in the very communities that most need support. There is a solution that continues to be overlooked and underfunded: Black and Brown leaders who have been working in and with their communities for decades.
Since its founding, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. With more than $620 million in current assets, Public Welfare Foundation looks for strategic points where its funds can make a significant difference. The Foundation focuses its grant-making in some difficult and often overlooked social justice areas where it believes it can serve as a catalyst for reform in adult and youth justice. PWF recently awarded $3.5 million in True Reformer Grants, with seven nonprofit organizations receiving $500,000 each as an investment in restorative, community-led, and racially just approaches to justice.
About Public Welfare Foundation
For 75 years, Public Welfare Foundation has supported efforts to advance justice and opportunity for people in need. In its 75-year history, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. Today, the Foundation’s efforts focus on catalyzing a transformative approach to justice that is community-led, restorative, and racially just through investments in criminal justice and youth justice reforms.
For more information visit www.publicwelfare.org and www.justicebyanymeans.org.
