HypeFactory Launches New Influencer Marketing Service: Talent Management
HypeFactory’s Talent Management sets out to help influencers and content creators establish meaningful partnerships with brands. Improving the quality of IM.HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HypeFactory, the global influencer marketing agency that drives measurable results for marketing campaigns, whilst ensuring transparency of influencers’ online activities, today announced the official launch of its Talent Management Service. Building forth on recent industry developments HypeFactory is addressing a critical gap in the influencer marketing (IM) ecosystem - establishing mutually beneficial partnerships. Talent Management offers full support to influencers, content creators, online personalities, and companies who are looking to establish meaningful brand partnerships. This initiative supports several social media networks Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, covering multiple industries such as GameDev, E-commerce, Retail, Services/APP, FoodTech, and FMCG.
● For content creators, support from a talent manager would amplify their exposure and help land them more quality brand collaborations.
● For brands, consistent and meaningful long-term relationships with influencers are established - meaning, less resources spent on securing partnerships from scratch for each new campaign.
● HypeFactory’s Talent Management service takes care of all contract negotiations, creative briefs, culture matching, coaching, schedule planning, and other support involved in brand-influencer partnerships.
Brand ambassadorships have taken centre stage in 2022, with more companies embracing an always-on approach when it comes to influencer marketing, which in-turn helps establish a brand’s consistent presence on different social media platforms. 56% of brands already prefer to develop long-term relationships with influencers, rather than going through the hassle of finding new or alternative influencers every time the company runs a campaign.
Talent Management provides centralised tools and resources for influencer identification, outreach, communication, and performance tracking. This offers brands the possibility of securing enhanced talent collaborations, resulting in better campaign outcomes, as well as promoting the possibility of collaborating with the same talent again in future. Building meaningful relationships between influencers and brands is critical for long-term success in influencer marketing. By establishing these relationships, HypeFactory is supporting brands to reach their audiences more effectively through collaborations with the right influencer on a recurring basis.
According to Regina Tsvyrova, Chief Operating Officer at HypeFactory,“...establishing a network of top-notch influencers, while prioritising authenticity and engagement, will aid the realisation of a brand’s campaign objectives. This is why we want to maintain an active roster of exceptional talents with direct and immediate connections to them. Not to mention, establishing long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with content creators and influencers enhances the predictability of your campaign’s performance outcomes.”
Talent Management also opens doors for influencers, helping them make better decisions based on the opportunities available to them. This helps guide the influencers in creating content that brands are willing to pay for. For influencers who are looking to get advice about what brands to partner with, which campaigns to pursue, where to create connections with larger brands, or need help negotiating, HypeFactory’s Talent Management is here for support.
Although great progress has been made on this front, the influencer marketing industry faces persisting challenges in identifying, and collaborating with, suitable online personalities. With the vast array of digital influencers available to partner with, it is especially challenging to match influencers and brands for a successful collaboration.
“We will continue to develop the Talent Management services by building and maintaining a network of quality influencers whose personalities and social followings compliment the brands they work with, so as to support the brands’ marketing goals, helping companies achieve high-quality results in a timely manner, without compromising quality and profitability.” - Regina Tsvyrova, Chief Operating Officer at HypeFactory.
About HypeFactory
HypeFactory is a global influencer marketing agency that uses advanced analytics to create engaging influencer-driven marketing campaigns. The company is a revolutionary service provider - stepping in as a full-cycle marketing agency, overseeing every campaign from start to finish - from campaign creation and management, influencer selection, campaign optimization and scaling, to post-campaign analysis and reporting. Working with leading brands from across the globe, HypeFactory is creating influencer campaigns that speak directly to their clients’ target audiences.
