THE DETROIT RESCUE MISSION MINISTRIES CHOOSE “LOVE OVER HUNGER” ON VALENTINE’S DAY
The non-profit partners with local actor to feed the homeless on Valentine’s DayDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries hosted a Valentine’s Day event at their Oasis Shelter in Highland Park sponsored by actor and stuntman James Darnell, a Detroit native who wanted to do something to give back to his city on a day dedicated to love. The annual “Love Over Hunger” featured food distribution, haircuts, hygiene kits, job assistance, makeup and hair services and a live DJ that benefited over 100 clients of the DRMM.
“You never see community events on holidays that help people outside of Christmas and Thanksgiving. I wanted to do something on Valentine’s Day because it is a day that is a love holiday. “said Darnell. “I’m born and raised in Detroit, and I wanted to help those in my city and show them love on Valentine’s Day. So, I recruited my family and friends, and some community connections and came up with the theme ‘Love Over Hunger”. We want to make this an annual event that will grow each year to help more people.” Darnell has been featured such films as “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” and music videos like Beyoncé’s “Haunted”.
The Oasis Shelter is one of 11 locations operated by the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and houses men, many of whom are struggling with addiction, debt, and difficulty finding employment. The Love Over Hunger event was able to provide food and services to the clients of Oasis and those who walked in. The event coincidentally took place on the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries’ 114th anniversary.
The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries was founded in 1909 by David C. Stucky as a soup kitchen offering shelter, food and clothing to Detroit’s homeless population. In the last 100 years it has added services and locations and now offers include substance abuse treatment, transitional and permanent housing, job preparation and educational courses. Services are available to men, woman, veterans, and returning citizens. Under the current leadership of President and CEO Dr, Chad Audi, DRMM also operates Lighthouse Food Pantry in Roseville, Wildwood Ranch in Howell, Pathway Shelter in Port Huron, and will expand downriver with a new community center in Wyandotte set to open this spring.
