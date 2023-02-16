Smarter Soccer Revolutionizes How Youth Soccer Players Train With Cutting-Edge Mental Training Techniques and Resources
50% Of Soccer Is Mental - And The Other Half Is Mental”PORT WASHINGTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter Soccer, the leading provider of soccer intelligence education, is proud to announce a new approach to soccer training that focuses on increasing a youth player's soccer IQ.
— Dan Brotman
The company's mission is to help players of all ages and skill levels become smarter, more confident, and more successful on the field by developing the mental aspects of the sport. Most soccer club and school training programs concentrate solely on the technical aspects of the game such as dribbling, shooting and ball control. Smarter Soccer fills the gap by providing players with the vital mental education and resources they need to develop their soccer intelligence to become dominant players.
The company's curriculum, including articles, diagrams and podcasts, are designed to be simple and easy to understand, making them accessible to players of all ages and skill levels. All materials are created by professional graphic designers and copywriters for maximum readability and comprehension.
Smarter Soccer's innovative training techniques help players develop crucial mental skills such as awareness, anticipation, concentration, patterns of play, tactical recognition, emotional intelligence and decisiveness. These skills are essential to success on the field, and by incorporating them into their training and play, players can take their game to the next level.
"Soccer is one of the most mentally demanding team sports, yet most town and school programs rarely, if ever, include this critical instruction in their training," states Dan Brotman, Founder of Smarter Soccer. "Smarter Soccer fills this gap by providing players with the game intelligence, mental education and resources they need to reach their full potential, impress their coach, and significantly increase the impact they make on the field."
In addition to the Soccer Hacks articles and educational resources, Smarter Soccer also offers a broadcast quality podcast that is available on all major streaming platforms. Each episode of the podcast provides players with in-depth insights and strategies to help them become smarter, more confident, and more successful on the field. With every listen, players will gain valuable knowledge and game intelligence that they can immediately apply to their game.
Finally, Smarter Soccer addresses how youth soccer players can develop the right character traits and leadership qualities that coaches are looking for in players. In the current climate where proper conduct, restraint and emotional intelligence is a rarity among young developing players, Smarter Soccer reveals how to make the perfect impression during games, training sessions and tryouts to stand out to coaches and maximize playing time.
Youth soccer players can start their journey to become a smarter, more successful soccer player today by visiting https://smarter.soccer, downloading the free resources and tuning into the Smarter Soccer Podcast. Smarter Soccer is also available in Spanish: https://inteligente.futbol With Smarter Soccer, players are guaranteed to gain valuable knowledge and game intelligence that will make them the sharpest players on the field.
