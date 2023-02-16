Green Packaging Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global green packaging market size reached US$ 246 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 334 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028. Green packaging represents sustainable packaging solutions that are manufactured utilizing biodegradable materials and energy-efficient techniques. They are of various types, including recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, degradable packaging, etc., which are produced from recycled paper, plant-based plastics, re-used polyethylene (PE) bags, Styrofoam, etc. Green packaging variants reduce the generation of packaging wastes and overall carbon footprint resulting in reduced environmental impact. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, such as healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), personal care, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, etc.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:
• Amcor Limited
• DuPont
• Mondi Limited
• Sealed Air Corporation
• TetraPak International S.A
• Ardagh Group Company
• PlastiPak Holdings
• Bemis Company
• Uflex limited
• ELOPAK AS
Industry Growth:
The escalating awareness concerning environmental conservation and sustainable living is among the key factors driving the green packaging market. Apart from this, the emerging trend among several industries of incorporating renewably sourced materials in the manufacturing process and the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies regarding packaging products aimed at lowering pollution and ensuring environmental protection are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the rising expenditure on research and development (R&D) activities to promote technological advancements in the manufacturing of bio-based resins is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the growing replacements of single-use plastic straws, caps, cups, lids, closures, food trays, etc., with products made from paper or compostable alternatives in the food service industry are further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the shifting preferences among leading players in the consumer goods segment toward using post-consumer recycled plastics in their packaging solutions for contributing to green initiatives and facilitating 100% recyclability by switching from commodity polymers to performance-based polymers are expected to bolster the green packaging market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Packaging Type:
• Recycled Content Packaging
o Paper
o Plastic
o Metal
o Glass
o Others
• Reusable Packaging
o Drum
o Plastic Container
o Others
• Degradable Packaging
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Food Industry
• Beverage Industry
• Healthcare Industry
• Personal Care Industry
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
NOTE: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
