D L DAVIES ONCE AGAIN ENGAGES READERS IN THE THIRD BOOK OF THE CUAUHTÉMOC TETRALOGY
Author D L Davies takes readers on another adventure in his book Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the JaguarTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before every story ends, there is always that suspense and thrill that the audience expects. And for D L Davies, such is true and deserved. As a result, he went all out in "Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar."
"Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar" is the third book of Davies’ book series. In it, Cuauhtémoc becomes the Greatest Mayan as he rules Maya with love and intelligence while he learns more of his past and, therefore, future.
The book also mentions societal issues that, today, are not the most acceptable. But even with this, or because of this, readers have only become more and more engaged and invested in the story.
Based on BlueInk Review’s feedback, Descendant of the Jaguar is mostly enjoyable because of the minor characters that offer daring and exciting adventures, as one would expect in a historical fantasy; namely a displaced Spaniard, a British admiral, Cuauhtémoc’s youngest adopted brother, pirates, and many more.
D L Davies, born and raised in the United States, spent seven years in Germany when he joined the army. He loves outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and enjoys photography. However, his number one favorite pastime is making different worlds and realities in his mind, which has clearly concluded in the brilliant story of Cuauhtémoc.
Take friends and family into an adventure and give them a taste of Davies’ writing through "Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar', which is available on Amazon. To know more about his other books visit DL Davies website, dldaviescuauhtemoc.com
