Franchise Marketing Systems Sponsors Sage School’s 2nd Annual Mastering Dyslexia Golf Tournament and Auction
The golf tournament and auction will be held at Lake Lanier Islands on March 10th and benefits students with dyslexia.
As we’ve grown as a company, we’re constantly seeking ways to give back to the community and the lives of others. Mastering Dyslexia has been the perfect opportunity to make a tangible difference.”LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Marketing Systems, a full-service franchise consulting agency that has helped over 700 brands franchise their businesses, has just announced its sponsorship of Sage School’s 2nd Annual Mastering Dyslexia Tournament and Auction. The event will be held at Lake Lanier Islands on March 10th.
— Chris Conner, CEO and Founder of FMS Franchise
The tournament will take place on the Lake Lanier Legacy Golf Courses followed by cocktails, dinner, raffle, and auction within the resort’s outdoor venue.
This is the second year that Sage School, a non-profit Christian school based out of Lawrenceville, has held the event. Last year, the tournament and auction raised around $90,000. The school is still accepting sponsorship applications.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in our community and be a part of empowering children who have dyslexia,” stated Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems. “As we’ve grown as a company, we’re constantly seeking ways to give back to the community and the lives of others. Mastering Dyslexia has been the perfect opportunity to make a tangible difference.”
The Alpharetta-based company works with entrepreneurs to develop their businesses into viable, replicable franchise models. Businesses around the world have worked with Franchise Marketing Systems, benefiting from its comprehensive franchise consulting services, including marketing and sales support.
ABOUT Franchise Marketing Systems
Franchise Marketing Systems, a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency, helps businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including home service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, please visit www.fmsfranchise.com.
