AI and Big Data Expo North America tickets are now live

Save up 50% with the first release ticket pricing

Tickets are now available for the AI & Big Data Expo North America, taking place on the 17-18 May 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first release of tickets to the world-leading expo are now available, and we're offering a limited time 50% discount off the regular ticket price before 20th February.AI has been at the forefront of news and media interest so far in 2023, with the rise of transformative AI tools such as ChatGTP, which look set to become gamechangers for business and culture alike in the coming years. AI software will become increasingly crucial to understand and master in order to maximise the potential of your business and your effectiveness as an employee.Over the course of two days at the AI and Big Data Expo North America you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the world’s biggest brands, all implementing the latest in AI & Big Data technologies within their sectors.The expo, taking place in the heart of Silicon Valley is expected to attract over 6000 guests, 250 exhibitors and 250 speakers and will be attended by leading CTO’s, Heads of Innovation and Technology, AI Directors, Data Scientists and many more representatives of top brands implementing AI.There are three different Expo ticketing options available for attendees; Free Tickets, which give attendees access to the expo floor and free stage content. Gold Tickets are available from $399 and additionally grant access to the AI and Big Data Expo conference tracks, VIP networking party and networking app. Finally Ultimate tickets are available from $599 and also allow attendees entree to the Blockchain, Cyber Security and Cloud, IoT Tech, Edge Computing and Digital Transformation Week expo tracks.First release tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 50%, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of February! Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it will have been the lowest price point available.Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass or Ultimate Pass below:Charlie HerneAI & Big Data North America+441172355198email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

TechEx North America 2022 Event Video