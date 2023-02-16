Revolutionary Tech-Driven Laser Cleaning Franchise Launches New Territory
Advanced Laser Restoration now has a new territory operational in North Carolina
When I saw the cutting-edge technology and that there was demand for it in my area, I knew I wanted to be involved.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading mobile laser cleaning franchise, Advanced Laser Restoration, has just announced a new location in North Carolina. The newest territory is owned by experienced business owners, David Allard and Jay Stilwell.
— David Allard, Advanced Laser Restoration franchisee
Greg Price, Director of Sales, first connected with Allard just last year. “David and I started talking and I showed him what we were doing with ALR. He got excited and was very impressed,” Price recalled. “We knew it would be a good fit for the area and immediately started making moves to put a new territory in motion.”
Both of the new franchisees bring an in-depth professional background to the table, backed by ownership experience of multiple businesses between the two of them. “I am excited to partner with these two as they have an extremely impressive track record of ownership and have the capacity to serve their Advanced Laser Restoration clients well,” said Price. “Jay operates a successful CPA service and David owns several service-based businesses. They are a very strong team and I have no doubt that ALR will do well in their hands.”
The new territory will cover Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Castle Hayne, Southport, Whiteville, Lumberton, Elizabethtown within North Carolina to start. Growth is expected in Hampstead, Jacksonville, and New Bern also.
“When I saw the cutting-edge technology and that there was demand for it in my area, I knew I wanted to be involved,” stated Allard. “We are just getting up and running and have done several different types of jobs. Customers have been extremely happy with the process as well as the results.”
More territories are available for Advanced Laser Restoration. Visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com/our-system to learn more information.
ABOUT Advanced Laser Restoration
Advanced Laser Restoration is on a mission to deliver the best mobile laser cleaning services in the industry by providing eco-friendly, chemical-free, safe, and cost-efficient cleaning solutions that harness the power of emerging laser technology. Founded by Greg Price and Mike Anders, Advanced Laser Restoration is a unique player within the industry, functioning as one of the only laser cleaning franchises in the market today. To find out more visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com.
Greg Price
Advanced Laser Restoration
+1 844-527-3799
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram