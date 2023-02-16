3D Semiconductor Packaging Market 2023 Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Opportunities And Challenges

Rising demand for miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices is a key factor expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D semiconductor packaging market size was USD 1549.50 million in 2021 and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing demand for electronic devices with built-in AI, rapidly expanding population, and increasing investments in semiconductor packaging are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

3D packaging is rapidly transforming the semiconductor industry. 3D semiconductor packaging is a sophisticated packaging alternative for semiconductor chips that involve staking of atleast two or more layers of active electronic components to integrate heterogenous semiconductor technologies in micro-electronic modules. This technology has numerous advantages over other packaging technologies such as reduced space consumption, decreased power loss, and better performance, and is thus widely used in various applications including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and IT and telecommunication. 3D semiconductor packaging investments have significantly increased due to rising sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, laptops, wearable devices, and smartwatches among millennials and gen Z.

However, factors such as high capital investments, rising thermal issues with consumer electronic devices, lack of technical expertise, and growing complexity of semiconductor IC designs are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

3D TSV Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The 3D TSV (through-silicon via) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing demand for 3D packages and 3D integrated circuits, rapid advancements in TSV technology, and high preference for TSV over wire-bond and flip chips due to better performance and higher interconnection density.

Consumer Electronics Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The consumer electronics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding consumer electronics sector, growing demand for advanced electronic devices, high usage of smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, and increasing investments in developing innovative, lightweight, compact, and energy-efficient packaging.

Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing spending on semiconductor packaging. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the largest revenue generating countries in this region. In addition, rising demand for latest smartphones, computers, wearable devices, and game consoles and increasing demand for miniature circuits in microelectronic devices are expected to boost Asia Pacific market growth going ahead.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Highlights:

• In May 2022, ISC, a global semiconductor testing solution firm, announced the launch of a new socket for 3D semiconductor chip packaging.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market By Company:

• IASE

• Amkor

• Intel

• Samsung

• ATandS

• Toshiba

• JCET

• Qualcomm

• IBM

• SK Hynix

• UTAC

• TSMC

• China Wafer Level CSP

• Interconnect Systems

The global 3D semiconductor packaging market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment by Type:

• 3D Wire Bonding

• 3D TSV

• 3D Fan Out

• Others

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive and Transport

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

