Sodium Ion Battery Market to Reach US$ 577.41 Million by 2027, Exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.50%
sodium ion battery market size reached US$ 253.44 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 577.41 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.50% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sodium Ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global sodium ion battery market size reached a value of US$ 253.44 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 577.41 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.50% during 2022-2027.
Sodium ion battery represents rechargeable batteries that store energy by fusing chemical and electrical energy into each other. They are categorized into several types, such as sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-salt batteries, and sodium-air batteries. Sodium ion battery variants rely on the reversible movement of ions between two electrodes using electrolytes for efficient operation. They offer multiple advantages, which include superior environmental credentials, improved safety, and affordable raw material costs as compared to lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Sodium ion battery products are even non-flammable and perform excellently in colder temperatures. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including defense, marine, transportation, aerospace, energy, etc.
Sodium Ion Battery Market Trends
The growing greenhouse gas emissions and the inflating demand for cleaner energy across the globe are among the key factors driving the sodium ion battery market. Besides this, the elevating utilization of the battery to store electricity generated through wind or solar energy is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of sodium-ion batteries, such as high energy density and low charging time, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of various initiatives by government bodies across countries aimed at promoting the production of renewable energy to facilitate reliable power supplies and fuel diversification, which improve energy security, reduce the risk of fuel spills, and lower the need for imported fuels is, further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced stationary energy storage and the expanding demand for electric vehicles (EVs), owing to zero tailpipe emissions of air pollutants, are projected to bolster the sodium ion battery market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the sodium ion battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Altris AB, AMTE Power plc, Aquion Energy, Faradion Limited, HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Natron Energy Inc., NEI Corporation, NGK Insulators Ltd. and Tiamat Energy.
The report has segmented the asset performance management market on the based on type and application
Breakup by Type:
Sodium-Sulphur Battery
Sodium-Salt Battery
Sodium-Air Battery
Breakup by Application:
Stationary Energy Storage
Transportation
Breakup by Region:
North America:(United States, Canada
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)
Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of The Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
