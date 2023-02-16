Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market To Grow At CAGR of 10.5% And Reach $35.5 Billion by 2024 [210 Pages Report]

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions are becoming increasingly important for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Temperature controlled packaging helps ensure the freshness and safety of food and pharmaceutical products, and can help reduce spoilage and spoilage costs. As a result, the demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is projected to reach $35.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of food safety, and increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in temperature controlled packaging, such as active and intelligent packaging, are expected to further fuel the growth of the market.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into active packaging, insulated packaging, and others. Active packaging is expected to be the largest segment of the market, accounting for a significant share in 2018. This segment is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to advancements in active packaging solutions and increased demand for convenience foods.

On the basis of application, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment, accounting for a significant share in 2018. The increasing demand for convenience foods, such as ready-to-eat meals and frozen foods, is expected to drive the segment growth.

Regionally, the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, owing to the presence of major manufacturers and increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market, driven by the rising demand for convenience foods and increasing consumer awareness about food safety in the region.

Major players in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market include Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, 3M Company, and American Aerogel Corporation. These companies are continuously making investments and launching innovative products to strengthen their positions in the market.

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising demand for convenience foods and beverages and increasing consumer awareness about food safety. Advances in active and intelligent packaging solutions are likely to further fuel the market growth. Major players are focusing on investing in research and development and launching innovative products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

