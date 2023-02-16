User Provisioning Market

Integration of management techniques with organizational objectives , growing adoption of cloud-based single user & password management systems boost Market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "User Provisioning Market Expected to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as -ATOS, Kinetix and OneLogin." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global user provisioning market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based software by various companies across the globe, surge in demand for improvement in workforce utilization, and rise in incidents of identity thefts are expected to drive the growth of the global user provisioning market. Shutdown in the production of various industries, reduction in workforce, and economic slowdown in various countries during the pandemic had a negative impact in the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global user provisioning market based on component, business function, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on deployment model, the on premises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global user provisioning market report include ATOS, CA Technologies, Cyberark, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Inc., Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, Inc., IBM Corporation, JumpCloud, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SolorWinds LLC.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global user provisioning market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

● Lockdowns resulted in the closure of manufacturing and production facilities of various industries and businesses, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

● In addition, the economic slowdown of various economies further aggravated the impact of the market.

● These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the incidents of identity theft were still on the rise.

● Emerging advancements in the market are providing remunerative opportunities for growth. Moreover, many enterprises are investing highly in the user provisioning market.

