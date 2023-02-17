Swissgold Crypto AG introduces the first Gold-backed NFT from Switzerland
This offering combines the liquidity of innovative blockchain technology with the stability of gold and Switzerland as a trustworthy and safe jurisdiction.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zug-domiciled Swissgold Crypto AG has launched the first gold bar-backed non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, from Switzerland.
The tokens represent the ownership of the backed physical gold bars, which are stored in two high-security warehouses in Switzerland at philoro, one of Europe's largest gold dealers. Each token holder has the right to demand the delivery of the backed gold bar at Swissgold at any time.
The Swissgold NFTs are available with gold bars from 1 gram up to 400 ounces (approx. 12.4 kg). Each NFT carries a unique identification as well as the serial number of the backed gold bar. Each NFT also comes with a classic NFT image and 3D model with the serial number of the gold bar. The NFTs are issued on the Ethereum Blockchain and can be held using a com-patible wallet.
"I can now manage my gold holdings on a digital wallet. I don't have to worry about physical security or transport; I can move each bar as a token online via the blockchain.
And if I like it, I can display my gold as a 3D model in my virtual living room in the Metaverse." says Carole Hofmann, Co-Founder of Swissgold Crypto AG.
NFTs are increasingly becoming carriers of real assets, making them more liquid. Swissgold is a step in this direction and also enables independence from banks and other service providers when investing in physical gold.
In addition, it is always ensured that the physical gold bar held is also available. Today, there is more gold in circulation than actually exists in the world. This is because of how hard it can be to verify the physical gold when trading promissory notes. When on the blockchain, the scarci-ty is immutable and transparent. As a result, investors gain access to a safe asset that is easy to acquire as an NFT.
Swissgold Crypto AG is a regulated financial intermediary under Swiss law, as a member of the self-regulatory organization VQF (vqf.ch). Only the initial purchase from Swissgold is subject to the industry standard KYC process.
For more information about Swissgold NFTs, please visit www.swissgold.io.
About Swissgold Crypto AG
Swissgold Crypto AG was founded in 2021 with the goal of creating gold-backed cryptograph-ic tokens. SwissGold Crypto AG is very Swiss in every respect and combines the liquidity of innovative blockchain technology with the world's most stable asset in the world's most stable jurisdiction.
