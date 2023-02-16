At 44.8% CAGR | Industrial Cobot Market Will Hit The Value $12.48 billion by 2026

Global Industrial Cobot Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Industrial Cobot Market by Application (Material Handling, Machine Tending, Test/Inspection, Value Added Processing, and Transport), and End User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility. The research offers a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global industrial cobot market. These insights provide necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain a sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.



Scope of the Report: –

Revenue forecast in 2026 - $12.48 billion

Growth rate - CAGR of 44.8% from 2019 to 2026

Forecast period - 2019 to 2026

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled - ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Teradyne Access Table PDF

Extensive Segmentation

• By Application

o Material Handling

o Machine Tending

o Test/Inspection

o Value Added Processing

o Transport

• By End User

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Food & Beverages

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Others

An extensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research with in graphical and tabular formats. This analysis is helpful in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and implementing different strategies to achieve the growth during the forecast period.

The research provides a detailed competitive scenario of the global industrial cobot market for every region. Regions analyzes in the report include North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Aforementioned segments are analyzed for each region in the research. The data and statistics mentioned in the report provide a valuable guidance to determine the untapped potential in different regions markets and adopting various strategies. AMR also offers customization services for particular regions and segments as per the requirements.

Covid-19 impact Analysis

Manufacturing activities of industrial cobot market halted due to lockdown measures taken place across many countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and shortage of raw materials created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity.

The demand from end use industries reduced significantly due to halt in day-to-day operations during lockdown. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

The report offers a detailed scenario of the global industrial cobot market during the Covid-19 pandemic. These insights are helpful for market players, investors, startups, and others to revise their strategies and minimize the impact on their businesses. The impact mentioned in the report is the result of thorough research.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a detailed analysis of major market players operating in the global industrial cobot market. The leading market players profiled in the report are ABB Ltd, The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Teradyne. The competitive landscaope and the strategies adopted by market players are mentioned in the report. These industrial cobot market players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and others to avail sustainable growth and strengthen their presence in the global industrial cobot market.

