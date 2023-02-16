ARUSIAK AMARIAN LAUNCHES 4TH SEASON OF AMARIAN TALK SHOW FEATURING ACCLAIMED GUESTS – TIM STOREY, MARISA PEER & OTHERS
Arusiak Amarian launches 4th season of the Amarian Talk Show, featuring guests - Tim Storey, Marisa Peer, Ken Honda, & other award-winning authors and speakers
My vision for the 4th season is to put more emphasis on personal growth and development, because the world needs this so much, right now.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arusiak Amarian, an award-winning producer and TV host, launched the fourth season of the Amarian Talk Show on Horizon TV, featuring extraordinary guests such as Tim Storey - acclaimed speaker, author and life coach, described as “…the voice of encouragement to our generation” by Quincy Jones. The 4th season debuted on February 15, 2023 and airs every Wednesday at 8:30 PM on Horizon TV.
With more than 15 years of experience in television and media production, Arusiak Amarian earned high levels of prestige in show business and while serving as a general producer of large-scale award shows, which took place in some of the largest European venues (audience size ranged from 10,000-100,000 people), Crocus City Hall, and many others. In 2020, Amarian quickly made a name for herself in U.S. while launching her very own talk show, “Amarian Talk Show,” on Horizon TV.
The Amarian Talk Show is a program that reflects on important fundamental values, and where distinguished guests in the field of business development, entrepreneurship, psychology, and personal growth are invited to share their wisdom and expertise with TV viewers. The guests of the show are celebrities, public figures, singers, actors, best-selling authors, and business and personal development experts, who motivate and inspire millions of people around the world to thrive in life. Arusiak Amarian said, “I am proud of how far the show has come and with every season, I strive to connect with my audience’s hearts, so that they know that they can, in fact, achieve their wildest dreams.” Amarian added, “My vision for the 4th season is to put more emphasis on personal growth and development, because the world needs this so much, right now.”
Additional notable guests, who Arusiak Amarian interviews on the 4th season of the Amarian Talk Show, include:
● Marisa Peer – a world renowned speaker, Rapid Transformational Therapy trainer and best-selling author
● Ken Honda – speaker, author and creator of the “Happy Money Healing Program”
● Agapi Stassinopoulos – best-selling author and speaker
● Neeta Bhushan – Host of the podcast “The Brave Table” and author
and many other commended public figures.
Audiences across the country are encouraged to watch the Amarian Talk Show every Wednesday, beginning February 15, 2023, on Horizon TV at 8:30 PM Pacific Standard Time via the following link: https://HorizonArmenianTV.com/shows/amarian-talk-show/
For questions regarding local TV air times, please contact Horizon TV.
About Arusiak Amarian:
With a degree in TV Journalism and Analytical Psychology, Arusiak Amarian is a natural born leader and possesses great diligence, endless energy, and creative thinking when it comes to every project she develops. At 20 years old, Amarian became the youngest program director in the history of television. With more than a decade contributing immensely in the field of television and media production, Arusiak Amarian is a member of Producers Guild of Russia, as well as an Honorary Member of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio. With more than 150 completed projects in 22 countries from U.S. to Thailand, Arusiak Amarian also creates large projects in the area of education, organizes charity projects for children who survived wars, and never remains indifferent to the pressing issues that are happening in the world.
