C-PACE FUELS SUSTAINABLE MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT AT LAKESIDE VILLAGE IN FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS

Multifamily development in Texas

Archer Western Construction | Image courtesy of Realty Capital Residential

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate (CounterpointeSRE), a respected leader in sustainable finance, announced it has provided C-PACE financing towards the construction of a luxury multi-family tower in Lakeside Village, Flower Mound, Texas.

The 16-story residential tower with lake views is the latest development by Realty Capital Residential in the $1.5 billion, 165-acre mixed use development located on Lake Grapevine. The multi-family building will feature all-electric heat pump VRF systems for heating and cooling to significantly reduce the energy use of the property. HVAC, building envelope and other efficiency investments are projected to reduce operational expenses by over $500,000 annually with a reduction in annual greenhouse gas emissions of over 1,000 MTCO2e .

“CounterpointeSRE’s ability to provide fixed-rate financing that lowers the cost of development is a significant driver of decarbonization in new construction despite a volatile rate environment.” stated Eric Alini, Managing Partner of CounterpointeSRE. “C-PACE is lowering the overall cost of capital to facilitate this legacy project that is driving economic development and creating jobs in the community,”

“3111 Sunset offers residents premier views of Lake Grapevine with large windows and expansive balconies,” said Alex Brown, President of Realty Capital Residential. “With natural light flooding in the building, it was important to us to make the building as energy efficient as possible. We are excited to partner with CounterpointeSRE to help us achieve this goal.”




About Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate:

CounterpointeSRE invests at the intersection of the commercial real estate and energy industries through diversified ESG infrastructure investments and is a respected leader in C-PACE financing. Since 2013, CounterpointeSRE has had a major impact in reducing the building sector’s carbon footprint.


About Realty Capital Residential:

Realty Capital, a Dallas/Fort Worth based development firm, was founded in 1987 by Richard Myers. Since its formation, Realty Capital has developed nearly 200 projects in Texas and Colorado, including over 10,000 residential units and more than two million square feet of commercial buildings. Currently, Realty Capital has $500 million of projects under development.

