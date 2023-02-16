Family Office Experiences meets with Jesse Daniels, The Billionaire Foundation, Dubai FDI, The Medici Family, NBA
A Cohort of Stars connect at the invitation of the Family Office of Experiences, to attend high-level meetings on global economic oversight.
I'm honored to represent Creatives Rebuild New York Artist at the Family Office Experiences meeting. I look forward to creating great deals.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Office of Experiences brings together high-profile leaders to exchange on the current critical global challenges and discuss strategic solutions and innovative policies that can be translated into actions.
— Daniels, Jesse A
Daniels is honored to represent Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) Artist at the Family Office Experience meeting. He’s equally excited about Family Office Experiences growing opportunities and potential. Daniels looks forward to ‘’ creating great deals.”— Jesse Daniels. The Executive organization definitely lives up to the hype, welcoming an array of political and business rock stars, to attend summits and hold high-level multilateral meetings across the globe.
Among the headliners:
- Diana Hamade Founder of Diana Hamade Law
- Mitzi Perdue of Perdue Family
- Amadou Fall President of NBA Africa (BAL)
- H.E. Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem the Executive Chairman of DMCC
- Prince Lorenzo de’ Medici of the Medici Family
- Patrick Tsang Tsang Family Office
- Vasser Sydel Ted Turner Family Foundation
- Dame Sheila Driscoll of Driscoll Family / CEO Driscoll Ventures/ The Billionaire Foundation
- Rajkumar Shroff Managing Director - Regal Group
- Fahad Al Gergawi CEO - Dubai FDI
- Que Gaskins of the NBPA/Think450 – President
- Ray Lewis NFL Hall of Famer
- Markeff Morris – NBA
- David Kosoy – Founder of Sterling Bank & Trust
Jesse Daniels is the innovative developer of new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This making him known as a "Chief Creative Officer & CEO." By utilizing his master-mind principles for success, Daniels has created trillions of dollars in relationships through his networking and connections. Daniels main income comes from his “winning circle” of colleagues who he frequently interacts with at gala's, sport games/gatherings and business meetings. Daniels unique background in various fields makes him very attractive to many multi-million-dollar companies. Jesse utilized his “Life principles for success” which led to him become a Founder/CEO within a Pharmaceutical Company called DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC. That same success has also led Daniels to compete in NBA pick-up games with Lebron James.
It also landed him a seat on United State Senate candidate Dr.Oz Podcast show alongside Daniel Puder (WWE Million Dollar “Tough Enough” Champion). It also landed Daniels his very own documentary. In 2019 alongside Peter Porta and his team, Daniels produced his own documentary called "The Jesse Daniels Story " which propelled the popularity points on his IMDB Star Meter to 11,799,926. Daniels has continuously proved his abilities by scaling all the opportunities discovered at Lifetime Sky in less than 90 days. Capitalizing on these opportunities (TV shows, business deals) immortalized his legacy amongst the Top 1% high achieving individuals and teams in the world. Remember the name “Jesse Daniels”. He is someone to watch.
