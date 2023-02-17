North East Start-Up Helps UK Taxpayers Claim Back Over £1.6m in Tax in First 90 Days of Trading

Jay Wilson, Managing Director of Then Tax Refunds LTD

Helping over 70k clients in first 90 days of operation, this start-up is breaking the mould when it comes to tax refund companies...it embraces regulation.

As the fastest growing tax repayment agency in the UK, we are tremendously excited about using new technologies to help more taxpayers keep more money in their pocket. Transparency is key.” — Jay Wilson, Managing Director