Oxygen Concentrators Market: The Future of Portable and Affordable Medical Oxygen | CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that helps people who have difficulty breathing get the oxygen they need.

It works by taking in air from the surrounding environment, filtering out other gases, and concentrating the oxygen. This oxygen is then delivered to the person through a tube or mask.

Oxygen concentrators are often used by people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that makes it difficult to breathe due to damage to the lungs. They may also be used by people who have other conditions that affect their ability to breathe, such as lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, or pneumonia.

Oxygen concentrators are a safer and more convenient alternative to oxygen tanks, which can be bulky and need to be refilled. They can be used at home or in a medical facility, and can be adjusted to deliver the appropriate amount of oxygen for each individual's needs.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

There are several key components that are commonly used in oxygen concentrators. These include:

Compressor: A compressor is used to draw in air from the surrounding environment and compress it. This compressed air is then pushed through the rest of the system.

Air filter: An air filter is used to remove any dust, dirt, or other contaminants that may be present in the air before it enters the concentrator.

Sieve beds: Oxygen concentrators use a process called pressure swing adsorption (PSA) to extract oxygen from the air. The PSA process involves passing the compressed air through a material called a sieve bed, which selectively adsorbs nitrogen and other gases, leaving behind concentrated oxygen.

Flow control valve: A flow control valve is used to regulate the amount of oxygen that is delivered to the user. This valve can be adjusted to deliver the appropriate amount of oxygen based on the user's needs.

Oxygen sensor: An oxygen sensor is used to monitor the concentration of oxygen that is being delivered to the user. This ensures that the user is receiving the appropriate amount of oxygen and allows for any necessary adjustments to be made.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Flow rate: The flow rate refers to the amount of oxygen that the concentrator can deliver in liters per minute (LPM). It is important to choose an oxygen concentrator that can deliver the appropriate flow rate for the individual's needs.

Oxygen concentration: The oxygen concentration refers to the percentage of oxygen that the concentrator can deliver. Most oxygen concentrators can deliver oxygen concentrations between 87% and 95%. It is important to choose a concentrator that can deliver the appropriate oxygen concentration for the individual's needs.

Portability: Oxygen concentrators come in different sizes and weights, with some being more portable than others. It is important to choose a concentrator that is appropriate for the individual's lifestyle and mobility needs.

Noise level: Some oxygen concentrators can be noisy, which may be a concern for individuals who need to use the concentrator in quiet environments. It is important to choose a concentrator that has an acceptable noise level for the individual's needs.

Cost: Oxygen concentrators can vary in price, with some being more expensive than others. It is important to consider the cost of the concentrator and whether it is covered by insurance or other healthcare benefits.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America was the largest shareholder in the global oxygen concentrators market in 2020, owing to increase in prevalence of COVID-19 cases and surge in geriatric population in this region followed by Europe. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. needs more than seven billion respirators in the long run to combat worst-case spread of a severe respiratory outbreak such as COVID-19, which can be fulfilled by medical devices such as oxygen cylinders. This is the major factor driving the growth of the global oxygen concentrators market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases as well as surge in need for oxygen cylinders in this region due to higher population, development in health care infrastructure, and rise in number of hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

The key market players analyzed in the global oxygen concentrators market report include Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

