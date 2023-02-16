RNA Based Therapeutics Market: A Promising Frontier in the Treatment of Genetic Diseases and Cancer |CAGR of 17.6% -2020

RNA Based Therapeutic Market Size

Rise in initiatives from government for large-scale sequencing projects drives the growth of the global RNA based therapeutics market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA-based therapeutics are a new class of drugs that work by targeting and manipulating RNA molecules within cells to treat various diseases. RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a type of genetic material that is responsible for translating genetic information from DNA into functional proteins within cells.

𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global RNA based therapeutics industry was estimated at $4.93 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $25.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The two main types of RNA-based therapeutics are messenger RNA (mRNA) and small interfering RNA (siRNA).

mRNA-based therapies work by introducing synthetic mRNA molecules into cells, which then instruct the cells to produce a specific protein. This can be used to treat genetic diseases caused by the lack of a functional protein, such as certain types of inherited disorders. mRNA-based vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, have also been developed and are being widely used to prevent infectious diseases.

siRNA-based therapies work by targeting and degrading specific mRNA molecules within cells, preventing the production of a disease-causing protein. This can be used to treat diseases caused by the overproduction of a harmful protein, such as certain types of cancer.

RNA-based therapeutics offer several advantages over traditional small molecule drugs and biologics, including their high specificity, ability to target previously "undruggable" targets, and rapid development timelines. However, they also face challenges such as delivery to the target cells and avoiding off-target effects.

Overall, RNA-based therapeutics represent a promising and rapidly evolving area of medicine with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide range of diseases.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Identification of target RNA: The first step in developing an RNA-based therapeutic is to identify the RNA molecule that is associated with the disease. This can involve identifying disease-specific mRNA or siRNA sequences that can be targeted.

Design of therapeutic RNA: Once the target RNA has been identified, the next step is to design the RNA-based therapeutic. This can involve synthesizing mRNA or siRNA sequences that can bind specifically to the target RNA.

Delivery to target cells: One of the biggest challenges in developing RNA-based therapeutics is delivering the therapeutic RNA to the target cells in the body. Various delivery methods have been developed, including lipid nanoparticles, viral vectors, and electroporation.

Cellular uptake: After delivery, the therapeutic RNA must be taken up by the target cells. This can involve crossing the cell membrane and escaping endosomes to reach the cytoplasm, where the RNA can interact with the target RNA.

Therapeutic effect: Once the RNA-based therapeutic has reached the target RNA within the cells, it can have a therapeutic effect by either promoting the production of a missing protein (in the case of mRNA-based therapeutics) or by blocking the production of a harmful protein (in the case of siRNA-based therapeutics).

Safety and efficacy: RNA-based therapeutics must be tested for safety and efficacy in preclinical and clinical studies before they can be approved for use in humans. This involves assessing their ability to effectively target the desired RNA molecule and have a therapeutic effect, while also minimizing side effects and other safety concerns.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Moderna: Moderna is a biotech company that has developed an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19. They are also working on several mRNA-based therapeutics for other infectious diseases, cancer, and rare genetic diseases.

BioNTech: BioNTech is a German biotech company that has partnered with Pfizer to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19. They are also working on mRNA-based therapeutics for cancer and other diseases.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Alnylam is a biotech company that specializes in RNA interference (RNAi) technology. They have developed several siRNA-based therapeutics for rare genetic diseases, including Onpattro for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Arrowhead is a biotech company that is focused on developing RNAi-based therapeutics for liver diseases, including ARO-AAT for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Ionis is a biotech company that is focused on developing antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology, a type of RNA-based therapy that targets RNA directly. They have several ASO-based drugs in development for rare genetic diseases and other conditions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market. High expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region propel the market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improvements in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc.

