Country of Feature: Fiji’s New Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Aims to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

The Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) has recently welcomed its new Minister and Assistant Minister.

Officially sworn into Office in December 2022, Honourable Viliame Gavoka is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, whilst Honourable Alitia Bainivalu is the Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation.

The staff of MTCA welcomed the new Ministers as they assumed office in December 2022.

High-level delegates from various diplomatic missions based in Fiji paid courtesy visits to Honourable Gavoka and Honorable Bainivalu, including regional partners like Kiribati.

In their meeting, Fiji reaffirmed its commitment towards Pacific solidarity, and the two nations discussed connectivity opportunities, noting Fiji’s vital role in connecting smaller Pacific Island Countries to the world.

The Ministers of Tourism and Civil Aviation also received a courtesy call from the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), represented by the Chair of the Board, Mr Petero Manufolau of Kiribati and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Christopher Cocker.

Mr Manufolau highlighted Fiji’s position as a leader in the region and the pivotal role it plays in ensuring sustainable tourism development in the Pacific. Their meeting further discussed the critical outcomes of the 2022 SPTO Council of Ministers Meeting held in November in the Cook Islands.

The visits were integral to the ongoing support and renewed partnership of the Fiji Government towards tourism development and projects in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Honourable Gavoka and Honourable Bainivalu reaffirmed their support for the various countries, highlighting successful partnerships and discussing opportunities for further collaboration and their commitment to stronger bilateral and regional cooperation.

Source: Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

Photo Credit: Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation