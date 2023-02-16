Toward 2030: Fiji progresses the development of its National Sustainable Tourism Framework

Fiji is currently developing a new tourism sectorial plan, the National Sustainable Tourism Framework (‘NSTF’), which will supersede the Fijian Tourism 2021. Building on the foundations set by the outgoing plan, the NSTF aims to amplify the importance of inclusive approaches to tourism development in Fiji that provide green principles to create a more sustainable tourism sector.

To assist in the design and approach of the NSTF, the Fiji Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) sought the expertise of the Global Green Growth Institute and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). It has engaged Talanoa Consulting to lead the formulation of the NSTF.

The development of the NSTF consists of two phases. Phase 1 is an ongoing process with various Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) whilst Phase 2 is the formulation process of the NSTF.

The MTCA facilitated interactive and participatory PPDs in the form of public webinars and focus group discussions with key stakeholders and partners in Fiji’s tourism sector. Mainly virtual, the PPDs gathered feedback on challenges and opportunities for tourism development in Fiji, which will inform the objectives and strategic priorities of the Framework.

This process commenced in August 2022 and has so far completed nine PPDs. The sessions have included discussions on the following:

Overview: The Here and Now Walking the Talk – Private sector sustainability initiatives Inclusivity in Tourism: Enabling respectful and equitable workplaces Embedding resilience in future tourism planning MSMEs – Financial Challenges and Solutions Development Goals and Public Infrastructure Tourism Employment Support and Revitalisation Exchange Greening the Tourism Industry Strengthening Tourism Linkages

The remaining scheduled PPDs will cover the following topics:

Product and Experience Development (22 February) CFC 3.0 Evolution to Standards (1 March) The Growth of Airbnb in Fiji (8 March) Cruise Ship Market (15 March) The Future Tourism Workforce and Entrepreneurship (22 March)

The PPDs will conclude in March 2023.

