Growing Demand for Sterilization Technologies: An Overview of the Sterilization Technologies Market and Future Trends

Rise in number of hospital acquired infections, and growth in demand of sterilization in food & beverage industry propel the growth of the sterilization technologies market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global sterilization technologies industry was pegged at $7.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Sterilization technologies are methods used to kill or remove all living organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, from surfaces or objects.

There are several different sterilization technologies available, including:

Heat sterilization: This method involves exposing objects or surfaces to high temperatures, typically in an oven or autoclave, to kill bacteria and other organisms.

Chemical sterilization: This method uses chemicals, such as hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, or formaldehyde, to kill or remove bacteria and other organisms.

Radiation sterilization: This method uses high-energy radiation, such as gamma rays, to kill bacteria and other organisms.

Filtration: This method uses physical barriers, such as filters, to remove bacteria and other organisms from liquids or gases.

Each of these methods has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of method will depend on factors such as the type of object or surface being sterilized, the level of sterilization required, and the potential risks associated with the sterilization method.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

There are several common types of agents or methods used in sterilization technologies, including:

Heat: This can be dry heat, such as using an oven, or moist heat, such as using steam in an autoclave. Heat can denature proteins and nucleic acids in bacteria and other organisms, causing them to die.

Chemicals: Various chemicals can be used to kill or inactivate bacteria and other organisms. Examples include hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, and formaldehyde.

Radiation: High-energy radiation, such as gamma rays or electron beams, can be used to damage the DNA or other vital components of bacteria and other organisms, causing them to die.

Filtration: This method physically removes bacteria and other organisms from liquids or gases by passing them through a filter with a small pore size.

Plasma sterilization: This is a newer method that uses low-temperature gas plasma to kill bacteria and other organisms.

The choice of sterilization method will depend on a variety of factors, including the type of organism being targeted, the nature of the material being sterilized, the level of sterility required, and the potential risks associated with each method.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Nature of the object being sterilized: The choice of sterilization technology will depend on the nature of the object being sterilized. Some materials may be sensitive to certain sterilization methods, such as heat or radiation, and may require alternative methods.

Level of sterility required: The level of sterility required will depend on the intended use of the sterilized object. Some applications, such as medical implants, require a very high level of sterility, while others, such as food processing, may require a lower level of sterility.

Type of microorganism being targeted: Different sterilization methods may be more effective against different types of microorganisms. For example, some microorganisms may be resistant to certain chemicals or radiation, and may require alternative methods to achieve sterilization.

Environmental and safety considerations: The choice of sterilization technology may also depend on environmental and safety considerations. Some methods may produce hazardous waste or pose a risk to human health, and may require additional precautions or disposal procedures.

Cost and feasibility: The cost and feasibility of different sterilization methods may also be a factor in the choice of technology. Some methods may be more expensive or require specialized equipment, while others may be more cost-effective and easier to implement.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to accelerated economic growth, rise in government focus on the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the outbreak of COVID-19, investment from government bodies to expand healthcare facilities, and favorable regulatory reforms

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

AtecPharmatechnik GmbH

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Sterile Technologies Inc.

Belimed AG

Nordion Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Getinge Group

Noxilizer, Inc.

Steris Plc.

The 3M Company

