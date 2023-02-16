[Latest] Global Fluid Management Systems Market Size/Share Worth USD 26.8 Billion by 2030 at a 13% CAGR: Facts & Factors (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

The key market players listed in the fluid management systems report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Baxter International Inc., Hologic Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, Stryker Inc, Cardinal Health, and others.

Fluid Management Systems Market Overview:

Fluid management systems make use of technology and advanced devices that help nursing and medical staff meet the bodily fluid requirements or demands of patients depending on their condition. Body fluids are essential components in living organisms as they are required in certain quantities for the body to perform in the required ways. They include substances like lymph, blood, saliva, and milk that are produced in the body and circulated either inside the systems or excreted outside.

Since fluid management is a diverse subject, it is complicated and should be taken care of by an authorized or qualified medical practitioner only. The fluid loss recorded in any patient may differ solely depending on the patient’s medical history or the current issue. For instance, a patient who is admitted for severe burns may have a higher requirement for fluid management than a patient who is not allowed to drink any fluid through the mouth as a protocol before any operational procedure.

The type of fluid transfusion may also vary. For example, the requirements of a diarrhea case are different from the needs of a septic shock case. A critical differentiating point to consider lies between understanding fluid replacement and fluid maintenance. Fluid replacement extends the boundaries of physiological needs and includes conditions like diarrhea, vomiting, or burns whereas fluid maintenance requires medical staff to understand the physiological needs of the patient and includes taking care of insensible or sensible fluid losses.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 26.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Baxter International Inc., Hologic Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, Stryker Inc, Cardinal Health, and others. Key Segment By Product Type, Accessories, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the fluid management systems market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 13% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Fluid Management Systems market size was worth around US$ 4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 26.8 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing emphasis on accurate and quality medical care

Based on product type segmentation, standalone fluid management systems were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, neurology was the leading resin in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increasing investments in the healthcare field

The global fluid management systems market is projected to grow owing to the increasing investments in the healthcare field and related systems, devices, and equipment. These investments have led to increasing technological advancements in the field. For instance, the development of immersive and minimally invasive technology may further propel the global market. With increasing medical cases and relatively higher accessibility to healthcare, the number of medical procedures conducted annually has increased multifold which results in higher demand for supporting accessories.

Diarrhea, one of the medical cases that require fluid management, is highly prevalent amongst children and one of the leading causes of death in children below 5 years of age. As estimated by the World Health Organization, more than 1.7 billion cases of diarrhea are registered every year. It is also a leading reason for malnutrition among children. Fluid replacement is the widely used method of managing fluid loss during diarrhea episodes as the general recommendation is to provide an oral rehydration solution.

Restraints

High cost of medical expenses

The global market may face growth inhibitions due to the high cost of medical expenses, especially in developing or under-developed nations as the majority of people cannot afford quality medical care for the treatment of certain diseases. For instance, brain surgery costs an average of USD 6000 in the US. The expense comes to around USD 4000 in India but is still expensive keeping in view that India is still a developing nation.

Opportunities & Challenges

The growing infrastructure is expected to create growth opportunities whereas the presence of low-quality products may challenge the market expansion.

Fluid Management Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fluid management systems market is segmented by product type, accessories, application, end-user, and region.

Based on accessories, the global market divisions are tubing sets, catheters, suction canisters, valves, and bloodlines. The global market witnessed the highest growth in the tubing sets market as the demand for the equipment grew multifold during the pandemic and its aftereffects. They are used extensively during all processes requiring fluid transfusion. As the market is full of suppliers for tubing sets, the supply and demand chain is perfectly balanced. India exported more than 2800 shipments of blood tubing sets in the last year.

Based on end-user, the global market divisions are hospitals and ambulatory services with the former leading the global market growth in 2021. Hospitals are the main treatment facilities and are well-equipped to handle all sorts of cases ranging from small medical issues to critical operations. Expenses on medical equipment and prescription drugs are among the top 3 expenses of any government. As per a report finding, 15% of the total expense is on medical supplies.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the market growth

North America is projected to lead the global fluid management systems market owing to the high demand for such systems in the healthcare sector of the region. As the per capita spending capacity of the population in countries like the US and Canada is high, more operational procedures are carried out in these areas. Growth in Europe may be driven by the presence of excellent medical reimbursement policies and medical care benefits provided by the regional governments.

Asia-Pacific may register a high CAGR due to the high supply rate of bulk medical devices and systems as the number of manufacturers in India and China is extremely high. The growth may further be propelled by the growing investments in the regional healthcare sector.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global fluid management systems market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global fluid management systems market include;

Baxter International Inc.

Hologic Inc

Fresenius Medical Care

Stryker Inc

Cardinal Health Inc.

Recent Industry Developments:

In December 2020, the Capedieum system was launched by Medtronic in the US market. It is a neonatal and pediatric dialysis machine

In June 2020, Fresenius Medical Care announced its intention to open more than 100 transitional care units that will help people recently diagnosed with kidney failure

The global fluid management systems market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Integrated Fluid Management Systems

By Accessories

Tubing Sets

Catheters

Suction Canisters

Valves

Bloodlines

By Application

Gynecology

Urology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Dentistry

Otoscopy

Arthroscopy

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Accessories, Application, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

