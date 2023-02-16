Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,672 in the last 365 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2022

Preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022

UXBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Solid end to a very successful year, well placed for FY23 and beyond

FY 2022 Metric[1]

As Reported

Comparable [1]

Change vs 2021

Change vs 2021

As Reported

Comparable

[1]

Comparable Fx-Neutral [1]

Pro forma Comparable [3]

Pro forma Comparable Fx-Neutral[3]
Total CCEP

Volume (M UC)[2]

3,300

3,300

17.5 %

18.0 %

9.5 %

Revenue (€M)

17,320

17,320

26.0 %

26.0 %

24.5 %

17.0 %

15.5 %

Cost of sales (€M)

11,096

11,088

28.0 %

29.0 %

27.5 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

Operating expenses (€M)

4,234

4,094

18.5 %

21.0 %

19.5 %

10.5 %

9.0 %

Operating profit (€M)

2,086

2,138

37.5 %

20.5 %

19.5 %

13.5 %

12.5 %

Profit after taxes (€M)

1,521

1,564

54.0 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

Diluted EPS (€)

3.29

3.39

53.0 %

19.5 %

18.5 %

14.0 %

13.0 %

Revenue per UC[2] (€)

5.20

6.0 %

6.0 %

Cost of sales per UC[2] (€)

3.33

8.5 %

9.0 %

Adjusted Free cash Flow (€M)

1,805

Dividend per share[4] (€)

1.68

Maintained dividend payout ratio of c.50%

Europe

Volume (M UC)[2]

2,631

2,631

10.5 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

Revenue (€M)

13,529

13,529

17.0 %

17.0 %

16.5 %

17.0 %

16.5 %

Operating profit (€M)

1,529

1,670

18.0 %

11.5 %

11.5 %

11.5 %

11.5 %

Revenue per UC[2] (€)

5.14

5.5 %

5.5 %
API

Volume (M UC)[2]

669

669

57.5 %

57.5 %

5.0 %

Revenue (€M)

3,791

3,791

74.0 %

74.0 %

66.5 %

17.0 %

12.0 %

Operating profit (€M)

557

468

155.5%

72.0 %

64.5 %

21.0 %

16.0 %

Revenue per UC[2] (€)

5.42

6.0 %

7.5 %

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"2022 was a very successful year, our first as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is testament to the hard work of our colleagues to whom we are extremely grateful. Our focus on well invested and winning brands across our broad pack offering, great in-market execution and price and promotion strategy served us well. We benefited from the continued recovery of the away from home channel and the return of travel and tourism with further growth in the home channel. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, value share gains and generated solid free cash flow. We continue to be a great partner for our customers, a great place to work for our colleagues whilst making further progress against our sustainability commitments - more of our sites went carbon neutral, we switched logistics to lower carbon alternatives and invested in recycling facilities.

"A record dividend in FY22 combined with our FY23 guidance and ambitious but achievable mid-term objectives demonstrate the strength of our business. Enhanced by our great API business, we are bigger and better, more diverse and robust, operating in resilient categories. We remain confident in the future, despite a dynamic outlook, and we continue to invest for the longer-term, evidenced by the minority buy out of our exciting Indonesian market. Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We have the platform and momentum to go even further together for a greater future."

___________________________

Note: All footnotes included after the 'About CCEP' section

Please click on the following link to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0764Q_1-2023-2-15.pdf

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sarah Willett Claire Michael Claire Copps

+44 7970 145 218 +44 7528 251 033 +44 7980 775 889

Media Relations

Shanna Wendt Nick Carter

+44 7976 595 168 +44 7976 595 275

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/739595/Coca-Cola-Europacific-Partners-plc-Announces-Preliminary-Unaudited-Results-Q4-FY-2022

You just read:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results Q4 & FY 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.