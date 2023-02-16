Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,672 in the last 365 days.

FY 2022 Financial Results Announced

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC INDV today announced 2022 Full Year Results. The earnings release, investor presentation, and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation on February 16, 2023, at 8:00 am EST/13:00 GMT. The details are below.

Participants may access the presentation telephonically with the following link:

Registrants will have an option to be called back immediately prior to the call or be provided with a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fy-2022-financial-results-announced-301748321.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

You just read:

FY 2022 Financial Results Announced

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.