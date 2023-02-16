OPPO Set To Introduce The Reno8 T Series With 108MP Portrait Camera In The GCC Market

OPPO Reno8 T 5G is the newest arrival to its popular Reno Series, delivering a leap in user experience

The Reno8 T 5G will introduce an Ultra-Clear Imaging System backed by a 108MP Portrait Camera that delivers high-resolution photos with unprecedented detail

T he smartphone also offers an all-new premium look with a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen and flagship display

The Reno8 T series will launch alongside new wireless earbuds, OPPO Enco Air3, the latest addition to OPPO's growing IoT line-up

The two models in the Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 will be launched on 21st February

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, is excited to announce the newest addition to its popular Reno series, the Reno8 T series, optimized for enhanced camera, battery, and design capabilities with an all-round smooth experience. The brand-new series will launch alongside the OPPO Enco Air3, the most recent addition to the growing line-up of OPPO's IoT products.

The latest series will feature two models, the Reno8 T 5G and the Reno8 T, which aim to deliver all-round upgrades in a stylish device that ensures incredible experiences in both camera and entertainment while always maintaining smooth performance.

The Reno8 T 5G will feature a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen to achieve an optimal balance between immersive visuals, comfortable grip, while ensuring more accurate touches on the screen. Another feature millions of users worldwide love most about the Reno series is its impeccable imaging capabilities. The Reno8 T 5G takes center stage in this launch by including OPPO's first 108MP Portrait Camera which aims to capture ultra-clear, high-resolution images in any scenario as well as deliver a better shooting experience in lower light conditions.

Ivan Wu, General Manager of OPPO GCC said, "At OPPO, we take immense pride in putting our customer's wants and needs first when developing new products. We observed features users enjoyed across the Reno series and made sure to implement within the new Reno8 T series. The latest smartphone aims to provide users with a levelled up, all-round experience in the mid-priced smartphone segment making it accessible to all. Ahead of its debut in the region, we are confident customers will be excited to hear, learn more about the series' launch on 21st February."

In addition to the Reno8 T series, OPPO will also unveil a state-of-the-art IoT device, the OPPO Enco Air3, a pair of spatial audio earbuds with an attractive design, great value, and spectacular specs for audiovisual entertainment. As demand for the capacity of interaction amongst devices is rising, OPPO has shifted its long-term focus on expanding its technologically advanced IoT ecosystem and the OPPO Enco Air3 will be its latest addition.

The all-new Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 are set to launch on 21st February, and will be available to pre-order across the GCC region soon after the launch.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

