Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,660 in the last 365 days.

Female Entrepreneurs and leaders in industry will be highlighted on "Empowered" with host Meg Ryan

The educational program will highlight some women changing the world...

MIAMI (PRWEB) February 16, 2023

A new episode of Empowered, with "You've Got Mail" star Meg Ryan acting as host for the show, will feature women in entrepreneurial and leading positions to highlight their impact in multiple industries. Empowered producers will be securing content for the segment from related organizations to create the episode.

The upcoming episode of Empowered will feature interviews with some female leaders from businesses and organizations who are overcoming barriers in the standard workplace environment and are working to shift the status quo.

Modern culture has come a long way in regard to women in society and the workplace. However, despite decades of progress, there remains to be a gender gap in many leadership positions across numerous industries. Often at senior levels, women are underrepresented.

More organizations need to shift focus and begin prioritizing gender gaps in leadership positions while providing a culture that encourages leadership and entrepreneurship. Women diversify the work environment and can influence and shape the industries that impact the world, and many are already doing so. Women in leadership positions are actively changing the world in real and concrete ways.

Empowered was created with the idea of enlightening viewers. Episodes cover a gamut of different topics, and are made to inspire audiences to feel empowered to change the world.

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an educational mini-series created for sole distribution across the U.S. The show is a recipient of multiple awards. The Empowered development team boasts combined decades of experience working in educational media.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/female_entrepreneurs_and_leaders_in_industry_will_be_highlighted_on_empowered_with_host_meg_ryan/prweb19173991.htm

You just read:

Female Entrepreneurs and leaders in industry will be highlighted on "Empowered" with host Meg Ryan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.